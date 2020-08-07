Friday Morning Storms

Scattered storms, some severe, are possible throughout the Tulsa area on Friday morning. 

 NWS Tulsa

A few noisy and some severe storms are possible early Friday across the Tulsa area. 

The National Weather Service in Tulsa has forecast storms with gusting winds, up to quarter-sized hail and dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning before 9 a.m. 

Some flash-flooding is possible with localized rainfall totals of more than 1 inch with some storms. 

The storms will eventually move out and give way to a high of 90 and gusting south winds. 

Heat returns Saturday with a high of 97 and heat indexes as high as 106 despite more south winds. 

