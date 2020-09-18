Throwback Tulsa: Justice touts 'international perspective'

As an example, she pointed to the Supreme Court's recent decision in Lawrence v. Texas, which struck down that state's law against gay sex.

Among the precedents the majority justices used to justify their decision were recent rul ings by European Union courts that affirmed a person's right to engage in consensual intimate behavior, she said.

Past Supreme Court decisions have upheld the constitutionality of anti-sodomy laws. But the European decisions helped show a global shift in thinking about human rights, which are now thought to include sexual privacy, Ginsburg said.

"Time can blind us," she said. "Later generations could see that laws once thought necessary and proper only served to oppress."

Meanwhile, the United States should continue to serve as an example to other nations that value freedom and democracy, she said.

As the country tries to balance the need for security with the need to protect personal liberty, the current war on terror has posed "a significant chal lenge that will truly test our national values," she said.

"Will we be able to hold onto the liberty and the freedom that has made this country different from any other?" Ginsburg wondered. "Will we surrender what has made us a truly great nation?"