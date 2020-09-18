Throwback Tulsa: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg touts 'international perspective'

More accustomed to teaching the rest of the world about democracy and human rights, the United States also has much to learn from other nations, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Monday in Tulsa.
Endorsing a principle that she called the "international perspective," Ginsburg encouraged American judges to base their legal decisions in part on precedents that have been set overseas, especially in European courts.
Describing herself as part of the "dynamic school of thought" in constitutional law, Ginsburg spoke during the 2003 Women in Law Conference, hosted by the Oklahoma Bar Association at the Tulsa Renaissance Hotel.
The "dynamic school" views the Constitution as a living document, subject to continuous reinterpretation by successive generations, Ginsburg explained.
That contrasts with the "static" school of thought, which believes that the Constitution should be interpreted according to the original intent of its framers.
"Such jurists sometimes prevail in our courts," she said, referring to judges who hold the static point of view.
"I suspect, however, that they will speak ever more frequently in dissent."
Interpreting the Constitution as a dynamic document, the courts should make sure that American laws fall within the mainstream of international standards, Ginsburg said.
As an example, she pointed to the Supreme Court's recent decision in Lawrence v. Texas, which struck down that state's law against gay sex.
Among the precedents the majority justices used to justify their decision were recent rul ings by European Union courts that affirmed a person's right to engage in consensual intimate behavior, she said.
Past Supreme Court decisions have upheld the constitutionality of anti-sodomy laws. But the European decisions helped show a global shift in thinking about human rights, which are now thought to include sexual privacy, Ginsburg said.
"Time can blind us," she said. "Later generations could see that laws once thought necessary and proper only served to oppress."
Meanwhile, the United States should continue to serve as an example to other nations that value freedom and democracy, she said.
As the country tries to balance the need for security with the need to protect personal liberty, the current war on terror has posed "a significant chal lenge that will truly test our national values," she said.
"Will we be able to hold onto the liberty and the freedom that has made this country different from any other?" Ginsburg wondered. "Will we surrender what has made us a truly great nation?"
Ginsburg briefly mentioned her personal connections to Oklahoma.
Before she entered law school in the 1950s, she spent two years living at Fort Sill, where her husband served in the Army.
As an American Civil Liberties Union attorney in 1976, Ginsburg persuaded the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down an Oklahoma law that allowed women as young as 18 to buy 3.2 beer while men had to be at least 21 to do so.
