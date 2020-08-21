The Oklahoma Judicial Nominating Commission named three nominees for a vacant Tulsa County district judgeship Wednesday.
Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray, Tulsa County Special Judge James Huber and Timothy Trump, a partner at Conner & Winters, were nominated after in-person interviews Wednesday, according to a news release from the commission.
The commission’s nominees are up for consideration by Gov. Kevin Stitt for the next 60 days. In the event the governor does not select one of the nominees by then, the decision falls to Chief Justice Noma Gurich.