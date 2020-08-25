Three Tulsa city councilors cruised to easy victories Tuesday, but the fate of three other incumbents remains uncertain.
District 1 Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, District 3 Councilor Crista Patrick and District 4 Councilor Kara Joy McKee were all winners.
District 5 Councilor Cass Fahler, District 7 Councilor Lori Decter Wright and District 6 Councilor Connie Dodson are all looking at runoffs on Nov. 3.
In the open District 9 race, Jayme Fowler won a narrow victory over Lee Ann Crosby.
Patrick said she was honored and humbled to be elected to a second term with 58% of the vote.
“I just really want to roll up my sleeves and get to work now that I feel like I really know the job,” Patrick said.
With 64% of the votes, Hall-Harper soundly defeated Jerry Goodwin, whom she beat previously in 2018.
“I’m humbled and honored to be able to serve the constituents of District 1 again,” Hall-Harper said. “I’m overjoyed they were able to see through the politics that my opponent was attempting, so I am happy and excited to serve and improve the quality of life in our district.”
McKee expressed gratitude to her district for giving her 61% of the vote.
“To learn that District 4 voters overwhelmingly trust me to keep doing good work, in this hard job, in the weirdest of years is an incredible honor,” she said. “The work keeps going tomorrow when we’ll be back in city council meetings discussing pandemic response and equality indicators. These are big challenges but as a city we are strong enough to get through them together.”
In the city’s municipal elections, a candidate must gather more than 50% of the vote to be declared the winner. Otherwise, the top vote-getters whose total votes equal 50% face each other in a runoff.
Fahler received the most votes in the District 5 race and will face Mykey Arthrell in the runoff. Fahler edged Arthrell in a runoff in 2018.
Arthrell said Tuesday’s outcome shows that “Tulsa needs someone who represents all of them.”
“The fact that it came down to Cass (Fahler) and I is really telling of what they’re going to be looking for,” he said.
Arthrell said District 5 voters are looking for a councilor who is nonpartisan, stating he was only asked twice during the campaign about his party affiliation.
Dodson was seeking a fourth term in District 6 but received just 46% of the vote Tuesday. She will be opposed by second-place finisher Christian Bengel in November.
Dodson said a runoff was “pretty much what I anticipated.”
Her opponents ran campaigns on the far sides of the political spectrum, she said, prompting her to be conservative in hers. Going into a runoff, she said now she “will go for the win in November.”
“They pulled the extremes,” Dodson said. “It (a runoff) was one of those that I kind of expected.”
In District 7, Wright earned nearly 48% of the vote and will run against Justin Van Kirk in December.
Van Kirk said he is excited to move on to the November runoff.
“I can’t say enough how thankful I am for everyone who has helped our campaign, your prayers and support have been remarkable,” he said. “There is no way I could have done it alone.”
Van Kirk said he has respect for elected officials, including his opponent.
“My goal moving forward is to continue to let the community know what values I stand for through a fresh perspective,” he said.
In District 9, Fowler picked up 53% of the vote to fill the seat being vacated by Ben Kimbro.
“There’s a lot of people up and down the line in the community who really made it happen,” he said.
Fowler said he felt quite a bit of adrenaline shortly after the final results came in.
“One of the things I’ve always said during this campaign is that Tulsa’s best chapters have yet to be written,” he said.
Tulsa city councilors serve two-year terms. The new class of councilors will be sworn in in December.
Video: Election night analysis and what lies ahead for G.T. Bynum.