Three tribes offer no-registration vaccine clinics Saturday at Tulsa-area casinos, Expo Square

“I can’t say enough about the work that the tribal governments have done in northeast Oklahoma to get people vaccinated,” Bynum said in a news conference. “We are so lucky to have those tribal governments here and so focused on public health in the way that they are, so my sincere thanks to them, their leadership and the work that they’re doing to get as many Oklahomans as possible immunized as quickly as possible.”

An additional event for natives and nonnatives will be hosted by the Quapaw Nation in mid-April. It is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 13 at the Pavilion at Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road in Quapaw, which is in far northeastern Oklahoma.

Vaccinations will be administered to any area resident over 18, including nonnatives and those residing across the state lines in Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas.

No appointments are necessary for the April 13 event, but vaccines will be available to residents in the four-state area only while supplies last.

