Three Ottawa County tribes have gone to court to try to force a ruling on whether their nations’ reservations continue to exist for criminal jurisdiction purposes.

The Miami, Ottawa and Eastern Shawnee tribes filed separate lawsuits in Tulsa federal court late Tuesday seeking both declaratory and injunctive relief in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt ruling.

The text of a complaint for a fourth case filed late Wednesday by the Seneca-Cuyuga Nation was not available at press time.

The lawsuits name in their official capacities Attorney General Gentner Drummond and the district attorney for the area, Douglas Pewitt.

“The State Defendants are unlawfully asserting State criminal jurisdiction over Indian defendants in the Indian country of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe and its neighboring tribes,” the Eastern Shawnee Tribe said in its complaint.

Similar claims are made in separate complaints filed on behalf of the Miami and Ottawa nations.

The three tribes all claim that treaties signed in 1867 with the United States acknowledged the continued existence of their reservations and that Congress has since never diminished or disestablished them.

The three lawsuits all outline instances in which tribal members have been charged in state court for a crime, only to have a state judge dismiss the case after determining the accused was a tribal member and the crime occurred within one of the three never-disestablished reservations.

Some of those cases have since been appealed by the state of Oklahoma to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals, where they have languished, in some instances for over a year, according to tribal members.

“In doing so, the state disregarded the binding precedent of McGirt v. Oklahoma ...,” the Eastern Shawnee complaint states.

Since the McGirt decision established the continued existence of the Muscogee Nation reservation, Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has issued decisions that reaffirmed the existence of five other tribes reservations for criminal prosecution purposes.

The five other tribes are the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Quapaw and Seminole nations.

Of the six, only the Cherokee and Quapaw nations have been recognized by an appellate court as still having intact reservations within Ottawa County.

Miami Tribe of Oklahoma Chief Doug Lankford told the Tulsa World earlier this month that he and others believe that all tribes in Ottawa County have intact reservations.

“Until there is a ruling saying our reservation doesn’t exist, we are going to treat it just like it should be, as it is,” Lankford said.

The dispute over tribal sovereignty appears to have started earlier this year after Drummond said he learned Pewitt had been dismissing cases for referral to tribal court.

Pewitt told the Tulsa World that since taking office in January he had dismissed some cases on jurisdictional grounds for transfer to tribal court for prosecution when the suspect was tribal.

However, Pewitt said he would resume prosecuting those cases and would appeal those dismissed after talking to Drummond earlier this month about the need to wait for an appellate court ruling on the reservation status of the remaining tribal nations in Ottawa County.

Drummond told Pewitt in a letter sent earlier this month that state prosecutors “must exercise their presumptive jurisdiction to protect the citizens of Oklahoma, native and non-native alike, unless and until a final decision from the OCCA, the United States Court of Appeals or the United States Supreme Court tells us otherwise.”

Pewitt said he would heed the request.

A spokesman for Drummond's office said the litigation was being reviewed when asked for comment Wednesday.