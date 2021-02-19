Three more water stations added for Tulsans; homebound residents can have water delivered

As over 1,300 Tulsans and 148 businesses are without water due to waterline breaks, the city of Tulsa is adding new water stations, city officials announced Friday night.

Water trucks will be available 24/7 beginning at noon Saturday at these locations:

• LaFortune Park, 5837 S. Yale Ave. (next to the ballfields)

• McClure Community Center, 7440 E. Seventh St. (next to the tennis courts)

• Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus, 3727 E. Apache St. (Lot 4 — enter from Harvard Avenue)

This is in addition to the water station inside the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square, which will still be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. All Tulsa fire stations are also designated as water stations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Homebound residents without water can call 211, and "Be a Neighbor" will deliver water at no charge, the city said.

Officials said Friday night that 40 crews are working around the clock and through the weekend to fix the 132 still active waterline breaks.

The city reported earlier Friday crews had responded to 294 waterline breaks and that Friday was the first day more breaks were repaired than new breaks were reported.