Three men killed in separate NE Okla crashes

Three men died in three separate vehicle crashes in northeast Oklahoma on Saturday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Killed were Norman Hill, 59, of Terlton, Ryan Corey Ward, 47, of Wagoner, and Tommy Hynes, 76, of Sand Springs.

Hill was driving a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Oklahoma 48 near 61st Street, about three miles of Mannford, about 2:15 p.m., when it collided with 2011 Chevy 1500. Details of the crash were under investigation. Hill was wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not injured in the crash, troopers reported.

Ward was driving 2000 Yamaha V6A motorcycle west on a county road in Wagoner County, about 8.7 miles north of Wagoner, about 3 p.m., when it collided head-on with an eastbound 2012 Dodge minivan. The driver and a passenger of the minivan were treated and released at a local hospital. It was not immediately known if Ward was wearing a helmet, troopers reported. He was taken to a Wagoner hospital, where he died, the OHP said.

Hynes was driving a 2006 Mazda van on 21st Street near 49th West Avenue in the city limits of Tulsa about 5 p.m., when it collided with a 2011 Infinity Qx56. Details of the crash were under investigation. Hynes was taken to a Tulsa hospital, where he died Saturday night, the OHP said.