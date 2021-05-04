Three injured at west Tulsa apartment fire

Three people were injured — one critically — at a west Tulsa apartment fire Tuesday evening.

The fire in a downstairs unit at the Brightwater apartment complex in the 2100 block of South Olympia Avenue started after 7 p.m. with food that was cooking on a stove, the Tulsa Fire Department reported.

Two people were already outside when firefighters arrived, but firefighters brought the third person out of the burning building. All three were taken by ambulance to a hospital, with one in critical condition, firefighters said.

One of the people outside had tried to break a window to rescue the third person and "tore up their hands," a firefighter at the scene said. The other person, who lived in the apartment, was overcome with emotion at the situation.

The identities of the people and their ages were not immediately released.

The apartment was destroyed by the flames, and two neighboring units were smoke damaged, firefighters said.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.