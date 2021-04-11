Three die, including 2 children, in Payne County crash

Three people, including two young children, died Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash in Payne County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Sunday.

A 4-year-old and a 7-year old who were passengers in one of the vehicles died, along with Braden O’Rourke 19, of Oklahoma City, who was a passenger in the other vehicle, troopers reported.

An unknown year Hyundai sedan collided with 2002 GMC SUV, but details of the crash were still under investigation, the OHP said.

The children who died were in the Hyundai, along with a 3-year-old, who was hospitalized in stable condition, troopers said. The 21-year-old driver and a 20-year-old passenger in the car also were hospitalized in stable and critical conditions, respectively, troopers said.

The driver of the GMC also was hospitalized in critical condition, the OHP said.

The conditions of both drivers were under investigation, as was if seat belts were in use in either vehicle, troopers said.