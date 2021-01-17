Three die in NE Okla vehicle crashes Saturday, early Sunday

Three people died in separate vehicle crashes in northeast Oklahoma on Saturday night and Sunday morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Carl McCarty, 59, of Sperry, died after a two-vehicle crash about three miles west of Owasso in Tulsa County on Sunday morning.

He was driving 2007 Toyota Corolla north on U.S. 75 near 96th Street North at 9:18 a.m., when it was involved in a crash with a 2016 Ford Focus. Details of the crash were under investigation, troopers said.

McCarty was transported by Owasso EMS to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Ford was treated for minor arm injuries and released, troopers said.

An unidentified person also died when a car he or she was driving collided head-on with a semi about 2:13 a.m. Sunday, about four miles south of Oologah in Rogers County, troopers said.

The person was driving a 1982 Buick LeSabre south at a high rate of speed in the northbound lanes of U.S. 169 when it collided head-on with a 2019 Freightliner semi. The driver and a passenger in the semi were not injured.

The condition of the person who died was under investigation, troopers said.