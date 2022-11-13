Three dead in vehicle crashes Saturday, Sunday in eastern Oklahoma

Three people died in two vehicle crashes Saturday night and Sunday morning in eastern Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Killed were Anthony Anson, 25 of Checotah; and Christopher Pierson, 33, and Darci Pierson, 28, both of Norman.

Anson was driving 2012 Toyota Corolla on U.S. 64 near 157th East Ave., about four miles east of Bixby in Tulsa County at 4:54 a.m. Sunday, when the vehicle departed the roadway to the left for an unknown reason, struck a stop sign, then struck a tree, troopers reported.

Anson was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, the OHP reported. It was not known if he was wearing a seat belt.

Christopher Pierson was driving 2014 Jeep Patriot north on the Indian Nation Turnpike about 15 miles north of McAlester in Pittsburg County about 7:45 p.m. Saturday, when the vehicle struck a deer, ran off right side of roadway, struck a tree, and overturned into a creek, troopers said.

He and Darci Pierson were pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither were wearing seat belts, the OHP said.