Three apprehended following high-speed chase west of Tulsa

Three people were apprehended following an hours-long search after they eluded Sand Springs police officers and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers in a pursuit over a stolen vehicle and larceny at a Tractor Supply store, Sand Springs Police Capt. Jody Fogleman said.

About 10:20 a.m. on Monday, Sand Springs officers notified the Oklahoma Highway Patrol that officers were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle heading west on U.S. 412, OHP Trooper Eric Foster said.

The chase began after a petty larceny was reported at a Sand Springs Tractor Supply store.

After being notified, troopers then took the lead, with a tactical vehicle intervention — or attempt to disable the vehicle — failing to end the pursuit, Foster said.

The TVI resulted in the vehicle spinning out and the OHP vehicle crashing, Foster said, when it became clear that other occupants were in the vehicle.

The fleeing driver then rammed a Sand Springs police car to progress away from the scene, going against highway traffic.

Shots were then fired and hit the stolen vehicle, according to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation news release, but it is unclear who fired the shots.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the chase, Foster said.

The driver of the stolen vehicle drove the wrong way on U.S. 412 for a short time before turning onto an access road and into a wooded area, where Foster said the occupants fled on foot.

Officers from the Sand Springs and Mannford police departments and deputies from the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office then searched for the three in the heat an uneven terrain around Keystone Lake.

The three people — a man and two women — were found about 5:30 p.m. near Keystone Lake on Peninsula Road and U.S. 412 by an off-duty Pawnee County reserve deputy, according to the OSBI.

Fogleman saidthe man and one of the women were taken into Sand Springs police custody.

The other woman was taken to a hospital for dehydration and exposure.

The man will be facing complaints from Sand Springs police of larceny from the Tractor Supply store, eluding and possession of a stolen vehicle, Fogleman said, and could possibly face more from OHP or the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The women, who Fogleman said were not suspects in the Tractor Supply larceny, could face joyriding complaints for being in the stolen vehicle, but Fogleman said they will have to investigate more to determine that.

The OSBI said they were requested once the car chase ended to investigate the shooting and chase.

