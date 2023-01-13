Threats against health care workers spur concern in incidents following Tulsa mass shooting

In the weeks and months following the tragic mass shooting on the Saint Francis campus in Tulsa, officials are raising awareness of ongoing concerns about threats made against health care professionals.

Michael Louis of Muskogee had a pistol and assault-style rifle when he gunned down four people, including his doctor, Dr. Preston Phillips, at the orthopedic center inside the Natalie Building, Tulsa police said at the time. Louis blamed Phillips for ongoing back problems after a surgery performed by the doctor and was determined to kill him and anyone who stood in his way, police said.

The active shooter situation at Saint Francis raised awareness of threats against health care workers, and in the weeks after the June 1 mass shooting, Tulsa police began posting news of other arrests.

On June 4, a 43-year-old man was arrested after a disturbance was reported at Hillcrest Hospital near 11th and Utica. He specifically referenced the actions of the Saint Francis shooter and was charged with a terrorism hoax but later pleaded guilty to threatening an act of violence.

Five days later, police responded to a hospital room on the Ascension St. John campus where a 61-year-old patient threatened to shoot his doctor and tried to punch a security guard. He pleaded guilty on charges of assault and threatening an act of violence.

"There has been an increase over the past few years of patients making specific threats of violence against health care workers," a Saint Francis spokesperson said then. "We’ve always taken these threats seriously and have policies and procedures related to how we respond to these threats."

Health care professionals definitely consider incidents like these in ensuring the security of their staff and patients, said Marcus Webb, of the Eastern Oklahoma Veteran Affairs health care system.

The VA statement came following the Nov. 14 arrest of Zachariah McGuire, charged in Tulsa federal court with possession of a firearm at a federal facility, the Tulsa World reported.

McGuire was taken into custody while in possession of a loaded revolver and seven plastic zip-ties at the Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic, according to court documents.

A clinic worker reportedly received a threatening voicemail from the phone number of McGuire's mother. The male voice on the message reportedly stated, “You will make me an appointment and prescribe me my meds, or I will murder you."

When McGuire showed up at the clinic later that day, he was stopped on the second floor by VA police, according to court documents.

"We have to do what we have to do to make our staff and veterans feel safe," said Webb, spokesman for the VA health system in eastern Oklahoma.

Last week, Tulsa police announced another arrest related to a hospital threat. A 41-year-old man was visiting his mother at Saint Francis when he threatened "to shoot up the place" and was removed.

Later the same day he reportedly told a witness he was going to return to the hospital and "go postal," police said, adding the man also posted a threatening statement targeting Saint Francis on his social media. He faces misdemeanor charges of threatening an act of violence.

"We understand that displays of anger and violence have underlying causes, but that doesn’t excuse the behavior. We are accustomed to working with people during some of the hardest days and times of their lives; we want to help, but we shouldn’t have to and won’t tolerate threats to our staff," a spokesperson from Saint Francis stated.