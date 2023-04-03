Booker T. Washington High School was locked down for about two hours Monday and a suspect was taken into custody after a credible threat was made to student safety, school officials said.

Around 9:05 a.m., students reported that someone had threatened to "come over to Booker T. and shoot someone at our school," according to a message the school principal sent out to parents.

After reviewing the information, the on-site Tulsa Public Schools police officer suggested that the school go into full lockdown, according to the principal's message.

The Tulsa Police Department and a neighboring location of KIPP Tulsa Charter Schools were notified of the threat, said Emma Garrett Nelson, Tulsa Public Schools communications director.

The lockdown was lifted around 10:50 a.m. when the school received word that a person had been taken into custody, the principal's message says.

"Though our students are visibly upset, we are thankful that no one was injured and that our students had the presence of mind to report the threat to administrators to ensure that we were able to keep everyone safe at Booker T.," the principal added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.