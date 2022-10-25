Thousands without power early Tuesday across Tulsa area

Thousands across the Tulsa area may be waking up without power after storms and strong winds continued overnight.

According to Public Service Co. of Oklahoma's outage map, more than 4,000 customers were experiencing a service interruption early Tuesday.

Several of the large-scale outages have estimated service restoration times of 9-10 a.m.

A wind advisory is in place across northeast Oklahoma through 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusts up to 45 mph may affect commuters, with forecasters warning drivers to use caution in high-profile vehicles.

"Extra attention should be given to cross winds and on bridges and overpasses," forecasters said.

The potential for isolated thunderstorms continues Tuesday, according to National Weather Service Tulsa, with frequent wind gusts but no severe weather expected.