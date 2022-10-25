 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Thousands without power early Tuesday across Tulsa area

  • Updated
  • 0
PSO Outage Map 102522

Several of the large-scale outages early Tuesday have estimated service restoration times of 9-10 a.m.

Thousands across the Tulsa area may be waking up without power after storms and strong winds continued overnight.

According to Public Service Co. of Oklahoma's outage map, more than 4,000 customers were experiencing a service interruption early Tuesday.

Several of the large-scale outages have estimated service restoration times of 9-10 a.m.

A wind advisory is in place across northeast Oklahoma through 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusts up to 45 mph may affect commuters, with forecasters warning drivers to use caution in high-profile vehicles.

"Extra attention should be given to cross winds and on bridges and overpasses," forecasters said.

People are also reading…

The potential for isolated thunderstorms continues Tuesday, according to National Weather Service Tulsa, with frequent wind gusts but no severe weather expected.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'Strong in spirit': Ukrainians adapt as power cuts grip nation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert