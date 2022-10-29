Thousands take to the streets for 45th Tulsa Run

Slowly but surely regaining its pre-pandemic form, the Tulsa Federal Credit Union Tulsa Run marked its 45th year Saturday with about 5,000 runners converging on downtown Tulsa.

The event offered its traditional variety of races, including a 15k, 5k, a dual option to run both, and the 2k.

One of nine "All Year Runners" this year — meaning she's run every Tulsa Run since the first in 1978 — Suzanne Ferguson was happy to help the event celebrate its milestone 45th anniversary.

"I love it. It's fabulous," the Broken Arrow resident said. "Whoever has put it on, they always do a wonderful job. The sponsors, everyone involved."

Ferguson said for many years she ran the Tulsa Run with her husband. After his death, her son Danny started joining her.

"It's pretty amazing, what she's done," Danny Ferguson said of his mom. "She's inspirational. I tell everyone about her."

He added that the Tulsa Run has become a great bonding experience for the two of them.

"It's the one thing we do every year together," he said. "We have a lot of kids and grandkids, but we say no to them today. It's just her and I."

This year's Tulsa Run introduced some new incentives for charity teams, with more chances to boost their fundraising.

First-time participant Hearts for Hearing took full advantage, topping all groups with 68 signed up to run for it.

"We've been super-excited. It's a great chance to be good community partners and let people know about who we are and what we do," said Sierra Abbot, the organization's development manager, who participated in the 2K, pushing her 2-year-old son Beckham in a stroller.

The nonprofit, located in Tulsa at Legacy Plaza as well as Oklahoma City, serves individuals with hearing loss, with special focus on helping families with hearing-impaired children access technology and services.

Abbot said participants had fun getting ready for the big day Saturday. Preparations included designing their own Tulsa Run T-shirts, which included the hashtag #listenforalifetime.

Charity teams, as one of the new incentives, received $4 for each registrant, with the top three teams qualifying for additional donations.

Bartlesville-based nonprofit Run the Streets, which brings together at-risk youths and adult mentors through the sport of long-distance running, participates in the Tulsa Run every year, but the extra incentive was nice, said program coordinator Jennifer Leib.

"We are always, always so grateful when anybody wants to give to the program and help us keep it going," she said.

The group had 61 registered to run Saturday, including 39 of its own youths, all wearing their trademark purple and gold shirts.

The organization, founded in 2009, provides its youth runners with everything they need at no cost, from shoes to race fees. The organization's primary annual fundraiser, the Woolaroc 8k race, was held last weekend.

The Tulsa Run is a bigger, more colorful stage than what they are used to, said Leib, who first got involved with the organization as the parent of a youth participant.

"It's such a large group of runners," she said. "You're running through the city, the neighborhoods. Then there are the Halloween costumes that some runners wear. It's such a great energy, and our kids really enjoy it."

Among the Bartlesville contingent Saturday, youth runner DeJuan Nofsinger said he's completing his ninth season in the program, which has two seasons a year.

He's done several Tulsa Runs, he said, and enjoys it because there are "a lot more people and that makes it feel more competitive. And you've got the hills."

The Tulsa event also gives Run the Streets runners momentum toward their big goal, Leib said: the half-marathon they run every November to cap off the fall season.

"That's coming up in two weeks," she said.

The Tulsa Run was back in person Saturday for the second straight year, after going virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The 5,000 runners were about a thousand more than last year, officials said. The prepandemic level was at around 7,000.

Featured video