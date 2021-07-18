This week likely to be dry following days of rain

The upcoming week is likely to be dry following days of scattered showers and storms resulting in above-average rainfall for the month, forecasters said.

As of Sunday afternoon, Tulsa has received 4.64 inches of rain, already nearly an inch above July's average of 3.76 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Other parts of the state have had nearly 7 inches of rain in the last two weeks, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet.

So far for the year, Tulsa has received 27.10 inches of rain — 3.64 inches above the average of 23.46 inches as of Sunday.

The forecast is for a slight chance of rain on Monday, then dry conditions with a gradual warming trend with highs in the upper-80s to mid-90s by next weekend, forecasters said.

On average, Tulsa has 24 days at or above 90 degrees, and 4.4 days at or above 100 degrees in July, according to the weather service.

Area rainfall totals in the last 14 days, as of Sunday afternoon:

Tulsa: 2.09

Bixby: 6.95

Jay: 3.09

Miami: 3.32