'This project has persevered': Get a first look at Oklahoma City's First Americans Museum

OKLAHOMA CITY — The dome-like glass structure that captures the eyes of drivers along Interstate 35 near downtown Oklahoma City is the impressive entrance to the First Americans Museum.

Visitors and non-members will enter the museum in the Hall of People, modeled after the Wichita grass lodges. Underfoot is a variety of stones and shadows cast from the room's 10 columns, representing the 10 miles a day that Native tribes traveled during forced removal.

Like the Hall of People, the entire museum — the name, the architecture, the curation and the presentation — took careful thought and planning, with the help of an all-native curatorial team, to ensure the perspective of tribes was represented.

The building sat as an empty shell for years, museum Director James Pepper Henry said. Seeing the hard work come to fruition was rewarding, he said, for him and board members of the American Indian Cultural Center Foundation and the Native American Cultural and Education Authority who got a first look last week.