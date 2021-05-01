'This is the moment': Tiffany Crutcher meets with other families of victims of police violence in D.C., urging legislators to pass reform bill

It would also create a national registry — the National Police Misconduct Registry — to compile data on complaints and records of police misconduct and establish a framework to prohibit racial profiling at federal, state and local levels.

President Joe Biden urged the Senate to pass the act within the next four weeks during his first joint address to Congress on Wednesday, and, thanks to his voice, momentum is high, Crutcher said.

"The appetite was there," she said. "People think that this is the moment; this is the time for us. (Sen. Cory Booker) said change doesn't come from Congress; change comes to Congress from families like ours, from the people who've been fighting."

The meeting wasn't the first time Crutcher met with other people who, like she, lost someone they loved to police killings, but it was her first time to engage intimately with some of the newest members of the poignant group.

She described the somber moment she saw Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother.

"He immediately embraced me," she said. "We didn't really even have to say much because we understood each other. What do you say?"