'This is like Christmas Day': ORU, OU and OSU make NCAA Tournament

Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Oral Roberts are going dancing.

The 68-team field for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament was revealed Sunday and included three of the state’s Division I teams. Games will be played in the Indianapolis area starting this week.

“This is like Christmas Day for college basketball coaches,” ORU coach Paul Mills said. “I can remember waking up on days when you’re not going to be involved, and then they’re tough days, especially when you work so hard to try to get there. But to have this opportunity, it’s really just excitement at this point.”

As an automatic qualifier that won the Summit League tournament, the Golden Eagles are a No. 15 seed in the South Region and will face second-seeded Ohio State on Friday. It is ORU’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2008.

“We appreciate the opportunity,” guard Max Abmas said. “It’s kind of one of those things you dream of as a little kid, and so to see this in action it’s one of those things you’ll remember for the rest of your life.”

Coming off a runner-up finish in the Big 12 tournament, OSU is a No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region and will play No. 13 seed Liberty in the first round Friday. The Cowboys are a hot team, winning eight of their past 10.