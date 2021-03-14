 Skip to main content
'This is like Christmas Day': ORU, OU and OSU make NCAA Tournament
'This is like Christmas Day': ORU, OU and OSU make NCAA Tournament

Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Oral Roberts are going dancing.

The 68-team field for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament was revealed Sunday and included three of the state’s Division I teams. Games will be played in the Indianapolis area starting this week.

“This is like Christmas Day for college basketball coaches,” ORU coach Paul Mills said. “I can remember waking up on days when you’re not going to be involved, and then they’re tough days, especially when you work so hard to try to get there. But to have this opportunity, it’s really just excitement at this point.”

As an automatic qualifier that won the Summit League tournament, the Golden Eagles are a No. 15 seed in the South Region and will face second-seeded Ohio State on Friday. It is ORU’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2008.

“We appreciate the opportunity,” guard Max Abmas said. “It’s kind of one of those things you dream of as a little kid, and so to see this in action it’s one of those things you’ll remember for the rest of your life.”

Coming off a runner-up finish in the Big 12 tournament, OSU is a No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region and will play No. 13 seed Liberty in the first round Friday. The Cowboys are a hot team, winning eight of their past 10.

“We worked super hard for this,” standout Cade Cunningham said. “Long offseason, long season battling it out in a tough conference. To finally be able to put it all together and see where we’re at in the tournament, it’s exciting for sure.”

Despite a disappointing conclusion to the regular season, the Sooners are in the tournament for a seventh time in eight years. They are seeded eighth in the West Region and will meet ninth-seeded Missouri on Saturday.

“It’s really exciting,” guard Austin Reaves said. “As a kid, everybody dreams of playing in the NCAA Tournament. This year we put ourselves in a position to do that.”

State colleges in the NCAA Tournament

Oral Roberts vs. Ohio State, Friday, 2 p.m., CBS

Oklahoma State vs. Liberty, Friday, 5:25 p.m., TBS

Oklahoma vs. Missouri, Saturday, 6:25 p.m., TNT

Read more about the NCAA Tournament, ORU, OU and OSU, their opponents and find the bracket starting on Page B1.

