Third sheriff in a month appointed in Delaware County

JAY — Delaware County residents are getting a new sheriff, the county’s third this month.
Mike Wilkerson was unanimously appointed by the Delaware County commissioners on Tuesday to fill the unexpired term of Sheriff Harlan Moore, who retired from the post on Sept. 30.
Commissioners chairman David Poindexter said Wilkerson will be sworn in at noon.
Wilkerson was a sheriff’s candidate in the 2020 election. He was defeated by sheriff-elect Mark Berry, with a vote of 1,141 to 1,058, or 55.49 percent to 44.51 percent in a runoff election race.
Wilkerson has 50 years of law enforcement experience with several Delaware County police departments and a stint with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department
Since no Democratic filed for office, Berry was expected to take off Oct. 1, but an investigation by the Council on Law Enforcement, Education and Training have halted those plans. Berry has a hearing with the agency on Oct. 23 on allegations he falsified his employment records and CLEET records.
The commissioners appointed Mark Wall as interim sheriff, but he resigned the post six days later due to health reasons. The commissioners appointed Wall’s undersheriff, Brandon Houston, as acting sheriff until Tuesday.
Berry has refused to comment on the allegations, but his attorney, Brian Berry, had denied any wrongdoing.
