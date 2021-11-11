Third person charged in Miami Nights restaurant homicide

A third person has been arrested and charged in the death of an east Tulsa restaurant owner, according to court records.
Tiyon Marquel Davis, of Tulsa, was arrested Wednesday evening and is charged with first-degree manslaughter in the Oct. 24 homicide of Miami Nights Restaurant and Lounge owner Francisco "Frank" Valdes, according to court and jail records.
The other two men charged in connection to the homicide who were arrested the day after the homicide, Ramon DeJesus Garcia-Ibarra and Jose Ledesma-Hernandez, both 23 of Muskogee, pleaded not guilty Nov. 1 to their respective charges; Garcia-Ibarra is also charged with first-degree manslaughter, and Ledesma-Hernandez is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, according to court records.
About 3 a.m. on Oct. 24, officers were dispatched to the Miami Nights Club, 6510 E. 21st St., on a report of assault with a deadly weapon in progress.
Multiple witnesses told officers that once the restaurant closed, there were a few people who were refusing to leave the parking lot and were fighting, according to an affidavit.
Valdes broke up the fight and attempted to make them leave the parking lot, police said.
The combatants "redirected their aggression to the owner" and began to assault him, police said. He fell to the ground and the suspects began to kick him.
Valdes then went into cardiac arrest, police said in the affidavit. He died at a hospital.
Security guards were outside attempting to assist when a suspect vehicle accelerated towards one of them. The security guard jumped up onto the hood avoiding injury and the suspect vehicle fled the scene.
Ibarra-Garcia was identified as one of the men who assaulted Valdes and Ledesma-Hernandez as the the driver of the suspect vehicle.
Davis is being held in Tulsa County jail on a $250,000 bond, and Ibarra-Garcia and Ledesma-Hernandez are being held without bond, according to jail records.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for Valdes’ family.