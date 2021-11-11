Third person charged in Miami Nights restaurant homicide

About 3 a.m. on Oct. 24, officers were dispatched to the Miami Nights Club, 6510 E. 21st St., on a report of assault with a deadly weapon in progress.

Multiple witnesses told officers that once the restaurant closed, there were a few people who were refusing to leave the parking lot and were fighting, according to an affidavit.

Valdes broke up the fight and attempted to make them leave the parking lot, police said.

The combatants "redirected their aggression to the owner" and began to assault him, police said. He fell to the ground and the suspects began to kick him.

Valdes then went into cardiac arrest, police said in the affidavit. He died at a hospital.

Security guards were outside attempting to assist when a suspect vehicle accelerated towards one of them. The security guard jumped up onto the hood avoiding injury and the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

Ibarra-Garcia was identified as one of the men who assaulted Valdes and Ledesma-Hernandez as the the driver of the suspect vehicle.

Davis is being held in Tulsa County jail on a $250,000 bond, and Ibarra-Garcia and Ledesma-Hernandez are being held without bond, according to jail records.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Valdes’ family.

