Third arrest made in fatal Broken Arrow Expressway shooting; investigation ongoing, police say

Tulsa police announced a third arrest Wednesday in a fatal summer shooting on the Broken Arrow Expressway.

Tayveon Harring, 22, was arrested during a traffic stop in west Tulsa after detectives gleaned enough evidence to do so from search warrants related to the investigation into Terek Chairs' July 31 shooting death, Homicide Unit Lt. Brandon Watkins said.

Tulsa County prosecutors will decide whether to charge Harring in the criminal case, which would make him a co-defendant alongside Izayaih Shanks and Brandon Jefferson, who were arrested and charged earlier this year.

Prosecutors alleged Jefferson, driving a vehicle with multiple friends inside, had followed Chairs, 17, from a party in north Tulsa when his passengers opened fire on the vehicle Chairs was driving about 1:10 a.m. on U.S. 64 near Memorial Drive.

Chairs died at the scene and one of his two juvenile passengers survived multiple gunshot wounds after being taken to a hospital, police wrote in a report.

What led to the gunfire remains unclear, but Chairs' mother attributed the alleged attack to "pettiness."

Harring is held without bond in the Tulsa County jail on complaints of first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill and use of a vehicle to discharge a weapon.

Chairs was the fifth teen shot and killed in Tulsa this year, and there have since been four more out of 65 homicides across the city, according to Tulsa World records.

Detectives are still investigating the case to determine whether anyone else was involved, the department said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.