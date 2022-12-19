'They need to see a pathway': Area nonprofits hungry for collaboration after report on youth justice disparities

There was a time when Wayne Ceasar thought joining a gang would be cool and he doubted that he'd make it past high school.

Now a college freshman with a first semester under his belt, he finds himself giving back to the community that built him.

“Somebody did it for me,” Ceasar said from a child-size couch at the Tulsa Dream Center. “If they can do it, I can do it, too.”

The Tulsa Dream Center is a nonprofit resource hub near 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard that aims to encourage and empower area residents through education, food and medical support.

Ceasar began attending the center's after-school and summer programs in the second grade, and he returned on his winter break from college to help out as a high-fiving assistant to a third grade teacher.

One of five recipients of the Tulsa Dream Center's first-ever college scholarships, awarded this year, Ceasar credits God, a few special teachers and his many mentors for keeping him on a right path and giving him hope.

“(People) think that everybody in north Tulsa is either doing drugs, they’re shooting guns or they’re just doing all things that’s bad in the world, and it’s not really like that," Ceasar said, about to break into a grin. "We have some good people in north Tulsa — look at me.”

Although Ceasar delivered the line as a quip, he's not wrong. The Tulsa Dream Center views him as a poster child of the outcomes possible for kids in historically impoverished communities if they're given the tools they need to succeed, and it's those outcomes the center and other partners aim to secure for future children through a recent research project.

The Anne & Henry Zarrow Foundation funded a look into racial disparities in Tulsa's youth legal system by the Center for Juvenile Justice Reform at Georgetown University's McCourt School of Public Policy, and organizers met with the Tulsa World's Editorial Board last Wednesday to bring attention to their approach.

Despite the city's equality indicators illustrating significant disparities in the youth juvenile justice system, Bill Major, president of the Anne & Henry Zarrow Foundation, said that after some checking around, it was apparent there was no coordinated effort to address the issue.

"Even though this isn't particularly our lane, … we decided we wanted to create a report that gave our community more direct information and then potentially some work on where to go from here," Major said.

The report features data Tulsans have likely seen highlighted before — such as how Black youths in Tulsa are five times more likely to be arrested than white youths — but with a new twist: community voices.

“Data tells a really important story, but not the whole story,” said Beth Edwards-Svetlic, assistant executive director of Youth Services of Tulsa.

In addition to analyzing quantitative data related to the city's youth legal system, the Center for Juvenile Justice Reform also took a look at qualitative content from surveys and interviews of 148 youths, 60 community members, and several system representatives facilitated by the Dream Center and Youth Services of Tulsa.

The top factor that youth respondents believe led their peers to commit crimes? Lack of family support, followed by lack of money and peer pressure.

“They weren’t just speaking of their mom and dad or auntie and uncle,” TDC Executive Director Tim Newton clarified. “They were speaking of adult figures around them.”

The kids understand that their parents are working to provide for them, he said.

“They’re looking for broader support,” TDC spokesman Kelly Swan said, "for someone to say, ‘Hey, you matter. Let’s work on life together.’”

Swan pointed to the work of Reading Partners as a great example of such support; the national nonprofit mobilizes community members to provide students with the individualized reading support they need to read at grade level.

2022 has seen an escalation of deadly youth violence in Tulsa, and Newton said many of those instances can be traced to high schoolers who were retained after failing the third grade reading proficiency test twice and were looking at being held back again. Not seeing a path forward to graduation, they gave up.

“These boys and girls — they’re just hopeless," Newton said. "They need to see a pathway.”

The top three factors youths listed that keep their peers away from crime are job opportunities, sports and music, and community service, i.e. being involved in the community.

The city doesn't offer much for teens, Newton said, rattling off several area middle and high schools that lack band or sports programs and only a handful of businesses north of Interstate 244 that are willing to hire teenagers.

“There are a number of organizations that do concentrate on after-school programs or out-of-school time programs for elementary age-group boys and girls, but if we rolled out a list of people that actually dealt with that (middle school and high school) population, it falls off drastically,” Newton said.

Among other other action items, the report recommended that the community establish a comprehensive youth-employment delivery system, conduct a service-mapping of all programs and resources available to system-involved youth, deepen unconscious bias training among system partners and create a county-wide, public-facing data dashboard.

Most important, however, is identifying a driver or task force of stakeholders to champion the work, as “no one faction is ever going to be able to solve this,” Edwards-Svetlic said.

“One of my concerns is that people might think, ‘Oh, what a lovely report; looks like they’re doing great work,’ and then just disengage," said Joshua J. Knowles, YST's report research coordinator. "No, this is your RSVP to the solution.”

The full report is available online at bit.ly/CJJRTulsa.

Staff Writer Kelsy Schlotthauer’s most memorable stories of 2022 Tulsans of the Year: Man who intervened in attack on bus driver thanks God for strength Death sentence ordered in Tulsa police officer's slaying Domestic violence 'viewed as low-level crime,' Oklahoma experts lament as stats show high abuse rates Man pleads guilty to east Tulsa serial rapes; prosecutors say he targeted Hispanic women