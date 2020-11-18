'There for thousands': Tulsa dispatcher dies of COVID-19

A Tulsa dispatcher has died of COVID-19, according to Mayor G.T. Bynum and the Tulsa Fire Department.

"Over the last 23 years, Joey Phillips was there for thousands of Tulsans in their moments of need," Bynum wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday morning. "His family is in the thoughts and hearts of everyone on our team at the City of Tulsa."

Phillips had been a dispatcher since 1997, Bynum said.

Tulsa Fire Captain Lorenzer Holmes Jr. called Phillips "one of our great dispatchers" in a post the department shared to Facebook late Tuesday night.

"The voice that kept you safe and informed," Phillips recounted. "The last voice that told you to 'wear your seatbelts' when you went out on a call."

Phillips would consistently remind firefighters to wear their seatbelts when they were dispatched to a call, a reminder which wasn't required.

"Rest well Joey Phillips," Holmes' post concluded. "We'll take it from here."