'Their life is still valuable': Oklahomans who lost loved ones to COVID-19 pay homage at public memorial

On March 21, doctors put Young’s sister Frankie Hargis on a ventilator after significant lung damage from the virus. That same night, her mother’s condition deteriorated enough to need one as well.

Susan Young went to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, because it was closer to the Youngs’ property in Stilwell. After Kristy stood across the room to say goodbye to her mother the day before, Susan Young died March 26. Hargis, however, spent 35 days on a ventilator, the last day also that of Susan Young’s funeral, before recovering.

Only five days after Susan’s death, Kristy had to call an ambulance for her father. Marlin, whose fight with lung cancer had recently turned in his favor, never returned from the hospital and after a lengthy battle with the virus died May 28.

Young, a teacher and single mother of two, lost the mother and best friend she spoke to every day during her planning period, and the father who did everything he could for his family until the day he left for the hospital.

Although the COVID-19 death toll in 2020 has far surpassed that of tornadoes, floods or other tragedies in a given year, it has done so mostly out of sight. But Young said she hopes the memorial reminds people the virus can have the same devastating effects as any other tragedy.