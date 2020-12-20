'Their life is still valuable': Oklahomans who lost loved ones to COVID-19 pay homage at public memorial

Two-thousand, one-hundred seventy crosses stand behind Forest Park Christian Church in south Tulsa, a memorial to Oklahomans who have died from COVID-19.
Pastor Bill Hemm is waiting for the others to catch up to reported deaths as of Saturday, and then each day forward as quickly as volunteers can paint them.
Hemm and others gathered to commemorate the memorial as the sun faded Saturday evening. Hemm said it’s a privilege, and personal, to host the memorial at Forest Park.
“The reason we wanted to participate in this is two of those crosses are ours,” Hemm said. “Two of those crosses are from Forest Park Christian Church. Our family is grieving just like everyone else.
“What we do as a community of faith when we have loss is we gather with our loved ones, we hug each other and make each other feel better. We can’t do that right now.”
The memorial has its roots with Toby Gregory, who instead of putting up his normally extravagant Halloween display at his midtown home put up what was then more than 1,000 crosses to commemorate COVID-19 victims. The death toll soon outgrew Gregory’s front yard, and Forest Park stepped up for the memorial’s new home.
Two of the crosses are for Kristy Young’s parents. Young drove up from Stilwell to help dedicate the memorial to honor her mother, Susan Young, 72, and father Johnny Marlin, 73, and more than 2,100 others.
On March 21, doctors put Young’s sister Frankie Hargis on a ventilator after significant lung damage from the virus. That same night, her mother’s condition deteriorated enough to need one as well.
Susan Young went to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, because it was closer to the Youngs’ property in Stilwell. After Kristy stood across the room to say goodbye to her mother the day before, Susan Young died March 26. Hargis, however, spent 35 days on a ventilator, the last day also that of Susan Young’s funeral, before recovering.
Only five days after Susan’s death, Kristy had to call an ambulance for her father. Marlin, whose fight with lung cancer had recently turned in his favor, never returned from the hospital and after a lengthy battle with the virus died May 28.
Young, a teacher and single mother of two, lost the mother and best friend she spoke to every day during her planning period, and the father who did everything he could for his family until the day he left for the hospital.
Although the COVID-19 death toll in 2020 has far surpassed that of tornadoes, floods or other tragedies in a given year, it has done so mostly out of sight. But Young said she hopes the memorial reminds people the virus can have the same devastating effects as any other tragedy.
“Make sure that you let people that you love know that you love them,” Young said. “Don’t take one single day or moment for granted, because your life may be fine one moment and then it could be just turned upside down. It’s just obliterated. Everything that you know is gone.
“You may still have shelter and food and clothing, but every bit of your reality is completely changed. It changes you as a person.”
Young has also spent the past six months in disbelief about those not taking precautions. She hates wearing the mask all day for her job but said she wears it to keep other families from experiencing the same pain she has in 2020.
The COVID-19 death toll has to be more than a number in an email or on the nightly news, Young said. And those lost can never be discounted as having had other illnesses or being high risk, Young said.
“It just means they were taken before they should have been taken, before things could have been done to help them,” Young said. “So I don’t really care how many underlying issues somebody has, their life is still valuable.”
