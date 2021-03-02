'The war's not over yet': Masks, testing paramount in ensuring COVID-19 infections continue downward trend

Vaccines are here, case numbers are down, and spring break is right around the corner, but experts are urging Oklahomans to stay diligent in the fight against COVID-19.

As Dr. George Monks, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, put it during a Healthier Oklahoma Coalition panel on Tuesday: "We're winning these battles, but the war's not over yet."

The state's average of new daily cases has been trending downward since mid-January, and Monday's confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state was their lowest since mid-September.

The state's 77 counties are all at orange or yellow risk levels for new case rates, and the Tulsa Health Department's ZIP code map for Tulsa County new case rates is no longer overwhelmingly red.

Although the downward trends are encouraging, epidemiologist Dr. Aaron Wendelboe said it's not yet enough to justify dispelling mitigation strategies like mask ordinances.

"We have not yet reached the herd immunity threshold," Wendelboe said. “Just remember, if we do relax our mitigation strategies we probably will not continue to see these downward trends which I think all of us are really enjoying experiencing."