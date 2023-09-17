Jason Collington Tulsa World Editor Follow Jason Collington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In honor of the Tulsa World’s 118th birthday this month, I want to tell a quick origin story.

On the top of the first edition of the Tulsa World — Sept. 14, 1905, when Oklahoma was still Indian Territory — is this banner, which has always fascinated me:

“Tulsa, Chosen Home of Prosperity and Opportunity, is a Busy City in a Busy Universe.”

At the time, four other newspapers were being published: the Tulsa Democrat, the Times, the Constitution and the Indian Republican, according to staff writer Randy Krehbiel’s great 2007 book, “Tulsa’s Daily World: The Story of a Newspaper and its Town.”

By 1916, only the Tulsa World and Tulsa Democrat remained. The World was owned fully by Eugene Lorton by 1917. Oilman Charles Page, one of richest men in the state, owned the Democrat. He soon added another publication, the Morning Times.

Lorton and Page couldn’t stand each other. Page’s papers employed three cartoonists — one, a young Chester Gould, soon to find fame as creator of “Dick Tracy” — to caricature the World as a rotund, globe-shaped lap dog of bankers and money men, Krehbiel wrote.

The publishers battled on how to get clean water to Tulsa, and ultimately Lorton’s idea won out. We still enjoy drinking water from that same system today.

Lorton created a newspaper that tended to support and oppose people and issues rather than political parties, Krehbiel wrote. In a space of 20 years, he was a delegate to both the Republican and Democratic national conventions.

“Tulsa and Oklahoma — first of all,” Lorton once wrote, explaining his newspaper’s philosophy. “The supremacy of good government and citizenship over prejudice and partisanship. Appealing to the people who think rather than talk.”

Read that last line one more time, and let that settle in.

The Morning Times eventually closed. The Democrat was sold to Richard Lloyd Jones, who changed its name to the Tulsa Tribune. In 1992, the World bought out the Tribune and closed it. We still have former Tribune journalists writing for us today, including Sports Editor Barry Lewis and Scene writer James D. Watts Jr.

Now, 118 years after that first edition, Tulsa is still that chosen home of prosperity and opportunity. It’s still a busy city in a busy universe. Our story continues to be one where it takes a lot of effort to find the truth, offer context and explain this complex world in simple terms. And we are honored to do it.

What we do is more important than ever in a world of calculated misinformation campaigns and extremely low media literacy.

On our birthday Thursday, I emailed everyone who works at the Tulsa World and thanked them for all they do so that the presses roll each day and the website remains a place people turn to when news breaks.

They go above and beyond to make this daily miracle a reality.

Today’s newsroom is still following the tradition of relevant, local journalism, from an exclusive investigation into Epic Charter Schools that the state auditor calls the largest abuse of taxpayer funds in Oklahoma’s history to continuing coverage of the possible state takeover of Tulsa Public Schools. I’ve lost count of the number of times decisions were made based on the work of our reporters, photographers and editors.

The results of that work are why we are trending ahead of our goals when it comes to subscriptions. It’s why when we recently offered complimentary digital subscriptions to schools we had 500 teachers sign up 25,000 students.

I want to thank all the subscribers who support the efforts of our local journalists, who pursue what people are talking about and what they should be talking about. Thank you to all the businesses and organizations that have continued to support us throughout the years and for trusting us to implement their marketing strategies.

On this birthday, I do have a wish. And thanks to this growing community of support 118 years after that first edition, I believe it will come true.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.