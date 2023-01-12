The story behind the lost mile of Utica Avenue

On a cloudy afternoon in mid-July 1966, about 50 protesters marched into City Hall, where an attorney let it be known that he could get three times as many people to come downtown if it was really necessary. They demanded that Tulsa city commissioners delay a vote on what otherwise seemed like a routine streets package.

Officials expected some complaints, of course. Street projects cost too much and create too many inconveniences to make everybody happy. But the scale of the protest seemed to surprise Tulsa’s popular street commissioner, Robert LaFortune, who would go on to be elected mayor a few years later.

LaFortune, as part of a larger set of road improvements, wanted to extend Utica Avenue south from 41st Street to 51st Street, where it would open another route for Midtown traffic to Interstate 44.

Lengthening Utica Avenue was “a public necessity” to relieve congestion on nearby Lewis and Peoria avenues, LaFortune said, according to news articles from the time. Besides, extending Utica past 41st Street had been part of Tulsa’s long-term development plan since the 1920s.

“People who bought homes in the area should have known,” he said, according to quotes in the Tulsa World archives.

Development of Bolewood Acres, the suburban neighborhood south of 41st Street, began in 1941 on parcels of land that had been sold off by the estate of George Bole, a major investor in Phillips Petroleum.

As utilities were being installed and streets were laid out, officials made plans to incorporate the area into the city limits and extend Utica Avenue south through the new neighborhood. But only two homes were finished before the attack on Pearl Harbor dragged the United States into World War II that December.

Construction stopped as raw materials were diverted to the war effort. And Bolewood’s development didn’t resume until summer 1945.

The city, meanwhile, had never gotten around to annexing the neighborhood. And developers might have rushed to finish the project first because it allowed them to sell bigger lots than city zoning would have allowed, according to the World’s archives.

By the time LaFortune proposed doing what the city had always planned to do anyway, homeowners had built fences, barbecue pits and garden sheds in Utica Avenue’s path. Extending the street would have meant clearing a 30-foot swath through dozens of backyards.

Protesters followed attorney Louis Levy to City Hall, where commissioners agreed to let him come back a week later to present a full argument against the project. And his subsequent speech focused heavily on the neighborhood’s majestic trees, many of which were more than 200 years old.

Several would have to be cut down for the street extension, he told the commissioners.

“These trees do not belong to an invisible, intangible entity called the City of Tulsa, even though the city has legal title,” Levy said.

The vote was 3-2 in favor of keeping Utica Avenue the way it was, with the commissioners admitting the city had simply waited too long to do the project. But if WWII hadn’t broken out when it did, one of Midtown’s most famous streets would have been a mile longer.

