 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Picker: When football schedule is out of your control, retain the remote control
top story

The Picker: When football schedule is out of your control, retain the remote control

{{featured_button_text}}
SEC fines Florida's Mullen $25K for role in brawl vs. Mizzou (copy)

Florida coach Dan Mullen and the Gators host Arkansas on Saturday. 

 John Raoux

So, 2020 is this strange:

Four squads with colossal local followings — OU, OSU, the Kansas City Chiefs and the artists formerly known as the Dallas Cowboys — are sitting out this weekend. Has this ever happened on a November weekend?

Advice from the Picker: Don’t share the above info with the spouse or a weekend getaway could be arranged without any input from you. Plop down in the recliner, grab the remote and pretend like it’s business as usual. You can always ‘fess up halfway through Sunday afternoon if you get caught watching “Gunsmoke” instead of a game. Another alibi: It's Masters weekend.

Not everyone on the other side of the turnpike realizes this, but there are three FBS college football programs in the state. One of them is in action this weekend and will play at home Saturday against a ranked opponent. Let's lead with that.

The Picks

SMU at TU: Election years aren’t stressful for everyone. The Hurricane posted double-digit win totals in each of the previous three election years. You can’t accuse ‘em of mailing it in. A TU win gives the state three ranked teams? Ponies by 4.

Arkansas at Florida: The Picker believes the Florida coach acts a little too cute for his own good, which plays well when you are winning but makes you eligible for a red nose and floppy shoes if you drop a couple of stink bombs. If the Arkansas coach isn’t your national coach of the year, then you may need to flee to a site where fact-checking is frowned upon. Darn facts. Gators by 6.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Indiana at Michigan State: Indiana rolled Michigan last Saturday. Three games into the season, we really know all we need to know about Michigan (pretender). Meanwhile, Indiana could be sexy for the first time and not just in the eyes of Iowans. Hoosiers by 9.

Penn State at Nebraska: Winless Nebraska has a Kanye-like chance of competing for championships in the Big Ten. The Picker is rooting for any result that will steer the Huskers back to the Big 12. Winless Nittany Lions by 3.

The Pros

Bucs at Panthers: Despite being blessed with more ammo than a divorce attorney, the Bucs scored only three points in a loss to Saints last week. Too many cooks? Bucs by 3.

Chargers at Dolphins: The young NFL’s young QB crop is on fire, which must sting if you’re a franchise that has no clue how to draft a passer. Would you trust the Bears or the Washington Football Team to pick out a ripe tomato at the grocery store? Bolts by 5.

Ravens at Patriots: The grumpy Pats coach went on a talk radio show hosted by one of his former lackeys and blamed 2020 troubles on the salary cap. Wow. Remember when his bottom-line statement was “do your job?” Ravens by 14.

Monday

Vikings at Bears: Sometimes simple is genius. Minnesota, which started 1-5, has won consecutive games by handing the ball to a bellcow running back (369 rushing yards last two games). It’s the Tennessee formula, minus bro country. Vikes by 6.

Featured gallery: NFL Week 9 photos featuring players with Oklahoma ties

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No ICU beds available in Tulsa amid COVID-19 case spike
Local News

No ICU beds available in Tulsa amid COVID-19 case spike

  • Updated

"If there's a patient who needs an ICU bed, RMRS (the Oklahoma Regional Medical Response System) and the hospital would work in conjunction to find that patient a bed," a spokesman said of the situation in Tulsa. "They would work within the county to find an ICU bed. If there weren't any in the county, then they would just go further out until they found one.

Politics is behind lack of statewide mask mandate, Oklahoma health officials say as COVID-19 spike continues

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News