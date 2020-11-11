The Picker: When football schedule is out of your control, retain the remote control

So, 2020 is this strange:
Four squads with colossal local followings — OU, OSU, the Kansas City Chiefs and the artists formerly known as the Dallas Cowboys — are sitting out this weekend. Has this ever happened on a November weekend?
Advice from the Picker: Don’t share the above info with the spouse or a weekend getaway could be arranged without any input from you. Plop down in the recliner, grab the remote and pretend like it’s business as usual. You can always ‘fess up halfway through Sunday afternoon if you get caught watching “Gunsmoke” instead of a game. Another alibi: It's Masters weekend.
Not everyone on the other side of the turnpike realizes this, but there are three FBS college football programs in the state. One of them is in action this weekend and will play at home Saturday against a ranked opponent. Let's lead with that.
The Picks
SMU at TU: Election years aren’t stressful for everyone. The Hurricane posted double-digit win totals in each of the previous three election years. You can’t accuse ‘em of mailing it in. A TU win gives the state three ranked teams? Ponies by 4.
Arkansas at Florida: The Picker believes the Florida coach acts a little too cute for his own good, which plays well when you are winning but makes you eligible for a red nose and floppy shoes if you drop a couple of stink bombs. If the Arkansas coach isn’t your national coach of the year, then you may need to flee to a site where fact-checking is frowned upon. Darn facts. Gators by 6.
Support Local Journalism
Indiana at Michigan State: Indiana rolled Michigan last Saturday. Three games into the season, we really know all we need to know about Michigan (pretender). Meanwhile, Indiana could be sexy for the first time and not just in the eyes of Iowans. Hoosiers by 9.
Penn State at Nebraska: Winless Nebraska has a Kanye-like chance of competing for championships in the Big Ten. The Picker is rooting for any result that will steer the Huskers back to the Big 12. Winless Nittany Lions by 3.
The Pros
Bucs at Panthers: Despite being blessed with more ammo than a divorce attorney, the Bucs scored only three points in a loss to Saints last week. Too many cooks? Bucs by 3.
Chargers at Dolphins: The young NFL’s young QB crop is on fire, which must sting if you’re a franchise that has no clue how to draft a passer. Would you trust the Bears or the Washington Football Team to pick out a ripe tomato at the grocery store? Bolts by 5.
Ravens at Patriots: The grumpy Pats coach went on a talk radio show hosted by one of his former lackeys and blamed 2020 troubles on the salary cap. Wow. Remember when his bottom-line statement was “do your job?” Ravens by 14.
Monday
Vikings at Bears: Sometimes simple is genius. Minnesota, which started 1-5, has won consecutive games by handing the ball to a bellcow running back (369 rushing yards last two games). It’s the Tennessee formula, minus bro country. Vikes by 6.
Featured gallery: NFL Week 9 photos featuring players with Oklahoma ties
APTOPIX Raiders Chargers Football
Dolphins Cardinals Football
Dolphins Cardinals Football
Giants Washington Football
Giants Washington Football
Lions Vikings Football
Raiders Chargers Football
Ravens Colts Football
Ravens Colts Football
Seahawks Bills Football
Seahawks Bills Football
Steelers Cowboys Football
Steelers Cowboys Football
Steelers Cowboys Football
Steelers Cowboys Football
Steelers Cowboys Football
Steelers Cowboys Football
OKPrepsExtra.com: Home to everything high school sports
OSUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything orange and black
OUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything crimson and cream
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.