The Picker: Welcome to 2020, the year Red River War became a pillow fight

Here are three observations from The Picker before the Red River War, which, this year, has been downgraded to level pink.
1. Though it’s fashionable for Oklahomans to dislike Texas coaches, good guys or not, the current UT coach seems genuinely smarmy, as if he’s preparing for a future as a politician who might perennially be re-elected in this state. He’s apparently got all the answers — except ones that, when implemented, will result in victories.
2. Is Mike Leach the restaurant that was tremendous the first time and, next visit, you wonder if it was all a mirage?
3. The Picker respects you enough to honor you with the truth. May your elected officials someday do the same.
The Picks
OU vs. Texas: From other sources, you’re going to get doctorate-level analysis on why the Sooners and Longhorns have fallen on hard times. The Picker is going to simplify it for you. They’re not good enough. The sample size so far says they've played down-to-the-wire games against middle-of-the-pack squads in a "down" league.
In 2020, the only fair at the Cotton Bowl appears to be the caliber of the teams. Can’t pick OU to win a close one until it happens. Horns by 3.
Arkansas at Auburn: The former O-State coach with a radio show has been spot-on with predictions about Arkansas faring better than expected, as if he has Razorback intel. So far, it looks like Hogs have gotten better at hiring coaches, but, in fairness, it should be pointed out they have had more practice at it than most. Whatever happened to the ex-Ark coach? He’s an assistant at Auburn. Auburn by 10.
Miami at Clemson: Once upon a time, folks were so weary of Miami’s dominance that their favorite team was the opponent, whoever it happened to be. In modern times, we absolutely reached that point with Alabama. Have we reached that point yet with Clemson and, if not, is it because the good ol' boy coach seems as threatening as a “Green Acres” character? Clemson by 11.
Florida at Texas A&M: Instead of this, would rather watch alums Tebow and Manziel as suitors on “The Bachelorette.” Actually, that's a cash cow of an idea, so go ahead and send The Picker a colossal check. The Picker has never seen “The Bachelorette.” Is it anything like “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom?” Gators by 2.
Virginia Tech at North Carolina: Last season, Tech and Carolina played a six-overtime game, which seems like overdoing overtime. Maybe ties aren’t such a bad thing. The NFL’s Philly team owns a division lead because the coach settled for a tie a couple weeks back. The coach got scalded on talk radio, but he looks smarter now, just like Carolina’s Mack Brown got smarter upon leaving Texas. Mack has won five in a row dating to last season. Hokies by 1.
Coastal Carolina at Louisiana: Alias two teams that own victories over Big 12 schools. It could be a positive for the Big 12 that the nonconference schedule was trimmed to a bare minimum. The league was likely spared further embarrassment. If you’re not rooting for Coastal Carolina to make the playoff, then you’re doing 2020 all wrong. Many of you are doing 2020 all wrong anyway. Be safe and slightly inconvenience yourself if you want to continue to have ballgames. Cajuns by 3.
The Pros
Thursday
Buccaneers at Bears: The new Chicago QB, the one who snared a pinch-hit Super Bowl ring in Philly, is somehow fantastic as a best man and quickie divorce material as a groom. It’s a puzzler. Bucs by 10.
Sunday
Raiders at Chiefs: Raiders are blessed with a couple of aces, but seem just good enough to lose. Here’s what that means: Instead of taking on the personality of the coach, as teams are allegedly prone to do, the Vegas team has taken on the personality of gamblers who visit town. Chiefs by 5.
Giants at Cowboys: You heard it here first. Dallas will go 6-10 and win the division. The Picker would like to make a joke here about the Cowboys’ run defense, but the run defense is the joke. Last week’s opponent gashed Dallas for 300-plus, never mind that the starting runner left with an injury in the first quarter. Coach Jerry may ask the competition committee to eliminate unfair opponent trickery like, you know, handing the ball to anyone in the backfield. Cowboys by 12.
Monday
Chargers at Saints: The hard-luck story of the NFL season is the Chargers QB who lost his starting job because a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung. What’s the over/under on the number of lawyers who have tried to contact the QB? And, if those lawyers fielded a team, could they tackle better than the Cowboys? If a dollar was at stake, yes. Saints by 9.
