The Picker: Welcome to 2020, the year Red River War became a pillow fight

Here are three observations from The Picker before the Red River War, which, this year, has been downgraded to level pink.

1. Though it’s fashionable for Oklahomans to dislike Texas coaches, good guys or not, the current UT coach seems genuinely smarmy, as if he’s preparing for a future as a politician who might perennially be re-elected in this state. He’s apparently got all the answers — except ones that, when implemented, will result in victories.

2. Is Mike Leach the restaurant that was tremendous the first time and, next visit, you wonder if it was all a mirage?

3. The Picker respects you enough to honor you with the truth. May your elected officials someday do the same.

The Picks

OU vs. Texas: From other sources, you’re going to get doctorate-level analysis on why the Sooners and Longhorns have fallen on hard times. The Picker is going to simplify it for you. They’re not good enough. The sample size so far says they've played down-to-the-wire games against middle-of-the-pack squads in a "down" league.

In 2020, the only fair at the Cotton Bowl appears to be the caliber of the teams. Can’t pick OU to win a close one until it happens. Horns by 3.