The Picker: Here's what you should know before tackling the rest of bowl season

The Picker’s guide for remaining bowl games has arrived.
Bowl picks would have gotten here quicker, but, in this strangest of seasons, bowls got in the express lane and kicked off about 24 hours after playoff teams were announced. It’s like hurrying up to snap the ball before replay officials get a chance to review what just happened.
Dec. 24: New Mexico Bowl
Hawaii vs. Houston: Ten years ago, OSU rang up 65 points and set a school record for yards at the expense of Tulsa. OSU’s O-coordinator that day now is Houston’s coach. Tulsa’s head coach that day now is Hawaii’s coach. Best guess: Hawaii, if leading, won’t take foot off the gas. Rainbow Warriors by 3.
Dec. 25: Camellia Bowl
Marshall vs. Buffalo: Strength vs. strength. Marshall is second nationally in run defense. Buffalo’s bellcow runner rushed for 1,072 yards in six games. Camellia Bowl sounds like a rejected name for a 1960s Bond girl. Marshall by 5.
Dec. 26: Cure Bowl
Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina: Coastal’s reward for going unbeaten is a date with once-beaten Jerry Falwell U. Perfection isn't what it used to be. Chanticleers by 1.
Dec. 26: First Responder Bowl
Louisiana vs. UTSA: Measuring stick? Cajuns faced unbeaten Coastal Carolina in regular season. The game was decided with four seconds left and, in final stats, one yard was the difference. Sons of Amos Moses by 6.
Dec. 26: Lending Tree Bowl
Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State: Their collective record is 10-10. Do you love football enough to watch this? Don’t lie. Georgia Lite by 8.
Dec. 29: Cheez-It Bowl
OSU vs. Miami: Often, bowl matchups have the sex appeal of a Jack Elam/Marty Feldman swimsuit calendar, but this pairing has some pizzazz. Miami’s lone losses came to Clemson and North Carolina. Hurricanes by 3.
Dec. 29: Alamo Bowl
Texas vs. Colorado: Somebody else said this first, but Texas really is back — in the Alamo Bowl. Horns by 7.
Dec. 30: Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin: Participants in the Tostitos Bowl or the Cheez-It Bowl may be granted all the Tostitos and Cheez-It snacks they can eat. What happens if you play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl? Scheduling the Campbell Camels (really!) helped Wake Forest secure a break-even regular season record. Badgers by 3.
Dec. 30: Music City Bowl
Iowa vs. Missouri: The bottom half — the Baldknobber half — of Missouri fits in with the SEC. The northern half of Missouri fits better with the Big Ten. Hawkeyes, winners of six in a row, by 7.
Dec. 30: Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma vs. Florida: Sooners won Big 12 title game despite scoring only three second-half points. Some complained the OU coach was too conservative. Wrong. He wasn't conservative enough.
When you lead 24-7 at the half, the clock should be your friend. Run as much as possible, within reason, and melt clock. OU had second-half possessions that lasted 79 seconds, 51 seconds, 101 seconds and 104 seconds. And that’s why the Cyclones had time for a possible game-winning drive at the end. The Picker (phone my agent) is available as a hired consultant. Gators by 8.
Dec. 31: Armed Forces Bowl
Tulsa vs. Mississippi State: It would have felt been-there, done-that if Tulsa was matched against a non-Power Five school in postseason. Instead, TU will rumble with kids from the other side of the tracks. It’s like “The Outsiders” all over again. The Hurricane will try to beat an SEC team in a bowl for the first time since greaser-ing Ole Miss in ‘64. TU by 1.
Dec. 31: Arizona Bowl
Ball State vs. San Jose State: Unbeaten San Jose, which has been almost everywhere except home due to COVID-19 restrictions in California, is the feel-good story of the season. Spartans spent two weeks at a Las Vegas hotel before Mountain West title game. You or me, we come back busted from that kind of trip. Spartans by 10.
Dec. 31: Liberty Bowl
West Virginia vs. Army: Because Tennessee had to go AWOL, a spot in this bowl game was found for (yay!) Army. If a Tennessee-West Virginia game had taken place, concession stand records would have been set for sales of corn squeezins. Soldiers by 5.
Dec. 31: Texas Bowl
Arkansas vs. TCU: Hogs need this to advance the beauty of a comeback season. Yes, you can put lipstick on a pig. Hogs by 3.
Jan. 1: Peach Bowl
Cincinnati vs. Georgia: Cameras caught Cincy players chirping quite a bit in the league title game. After a TD catch, a receiver’s instant reaction was to backtrack toward the DB who covered him and talk smack. Karma, Bulldogs by 15.
Jan. 1: Citrus Bowl
Auburn vs. Northwestern: Auburn fired a coach who defeated Alabama three times and deserves to make a bad hire. Northwestern by 2.
Jan. 2: Gator Bowl
N.C. State vs Kentucky: If not for N.C. State, Liberty would be unbeaten and campaigning for a heavyweight belt. Props for saving us from that misery. Wolfpack by 1.
Jan. 2: Outback Bowl
Ole Miss vs. Indiana: Hoosiers deserve a football season worth celebrating at least once a millennium. Indiana by 6.
Jan. 2: Fiesta Bowl
Oregon vs. Iowa State: Cyclones may be out-outfitted, but they won’t be outcoached. Respect, ISU by 7.
Jan. 2: Orange Bowl
Texas A&M vs. North Carolina: The A&M coach tried to plead a case that his team deserved to be in the playoff because of the company it keeps. Minus nonconference cupcakes to pad the records, the company’s maybe mediocre. Records of teams vanquished by A&M: Vandy 0-9, Florida 8-3, Mississippi State 3-7, Arkansas 3-7, South Carolina 2-8, LSU 5-5, Auburn 6-4, Tennessee 3-7. Mack Brown's team by 6.
PLAYOFF GAMES
Jan. 1: Rose Bowl
Alabama vs. Notre Dame: Can Notre Dame hang with Bama? No. But neither could snubbed playoff contender A&M, which lost to the Tide by 28. Alabama by 24.
Jan. 1: Sugar Bowl
Clemson vs. Ohio State: Oh snap! The Clemson coach ranked Ohio State No. 11 on his season-ending (and public) coaches’ poll ballot. Because of a small sample size, who knows how good Ohio State is? Ace talk show host Dan Patrick said people give the Buckeyes credit for passing the “eye test,” but do other teams even get a chance to see the eye doctor? Brand names, baby. Clemson by 11.
Jan. 11: Championship game
Alabama vs. Clemson: No one has played Bama closer than 17 points. Don't overthink this. Tide by 9.