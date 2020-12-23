The Picker: Here's what you should know before tackling the rest of bowl season

Dec. 30: Music City Bowl

Iowa vs. Missouri: The bottom half — the Baldknobber half — of Missouri fits in with the SEC. The northern half of Missouri fits better with the Big Ten. Hawkeyes, winners of six in a row, by 7.

Dec. 30: Cotton Bowl

Oklahoma vs. Florida: Sooners won Big 12 title game despite scoring only three second-half points. Some complained the OU coach was too conservative. Wrong. He wasn't conservative enough.

When you lead 24-7 at the half, the clock should be your friend. Run as much as possible, within reason, and melt clock. OU had second-half possessions that lasted 79 seconds, 51 seconds, 101 seconds and 104 seconds. And that’s why the Cyclones had time for a possible game-winning drive at the end. The Picker (phone my agent) is available as a hired consultant. Gators by 8.

Dec. 31: Armed Forces Bowl