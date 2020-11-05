The Picker: Big 12 should consider 'trophy wife' and refs should be able to return fire

The Picker wants you to know there’s an intriguing question at the end of the picks, so let’s get started so you can get there quicker.
The Picks
OSU at Kansas State: Iowa State and Kansas State are your Big 12 co-leaders, which excites no one nationally. Something for the conference to consider: For perception’s sake, go to another league, or the dating pool, and lease a trophy wife-type champion in 2020. Notre Dame has a prom date, but BYU is still single. Cowboys by 7.
Tulsa at Navy: Tulsa’s conference wasted no time in publicly acknowledging an officiating glitch in the Hurricane’s most recent game. In fairness, striped shirts should be able to huddle after games and issue public statements about coaching errors. Unless something weird happens on special teams, TU by 5.
Kansas at OU: So far, the highlight of the Jayhawks’ year is a 15-point loss to Coastal Carolina. And it’s still fair to argue that the former LSU coach (the one on KU’s sideline) is doing a better coaching job this season than the current LSU coach. Sooners by 38.
Tennessee at Arkansas: Playing a conference-only schedule is negative exposure for Tennessee, which is 32-61 in SEC games since Phil Fulmer left the building. Not everybody in the SEC can be the homecoming float. Someone has to be the pony that soils the parade route. Vols by 6.
Clemson at Notre Dame: Clemson was vulnerable against BC and will again be without its starting QB vs. Irish. It’s not bias or propaganda when someone says Clemson can lose and still make the playoff. Results matter, of course, but dare you to take truth serum and point out four college squads that are better. Clemson by 6.
Michigan at Indiana: Michigan is Texas without the chaps. Wolverines by 2.
Liberty at Virginia Tech: You knew Liberty (ranked!) was serious about football as soon as renegades started showing up on campus. Players? In this case, it’s the coach (he resigned at Ole Miss for reasons best left to your own research) and the former university president (ditto). Hokies by 6.
The Pros
Steelers at Cowboys: Steelers have had three coaches since 1969. Seems like Cowboys have had three coaches since Wendy’s added a breakfast menu. The Picker does not feel great about picking this one because the Steelers annually suffer an inexplicable loss to a dud and the Cowboys, because of the ghosts in this rivalry, might somehow muster an A-game performance, whatever that might be for Drama-merica’s Team. Steelers by 8.
Panthers at Chiefs: Panthers have collected eight sacks in eight games and could be stuck on that total. In the next two games, they’ll chase the Chiefs QB and try to sack the Bucs QB, whose M.O. is to throw it into the dirt as soon as he hears a shadow. Panther defenders have a better chance of seeing liberals and conservatives getting along than they do of seeing third and long. Chiefs by 12.
Saints at Bucs: Like people who post goofy garbage on social media, this is for the division? Some of you don’t deserve football. Bucs by 3.
Monday
Patriots at Jets: Is the grumpy Pats coach still a genius or will history show that he was Secretariat’s saddle? Jets by 1.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.