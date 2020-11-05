The Picker: Big 12 should consider 'trophy wife' and refs should be able to return fire

Clemson at Notre Dame: Clemson was vulnerable against BC and will again be without its starting QB vs. Irish. It’s not bias or propaganda when someone says Clemson can lose and still make the playoff. Results matter, of course, but dare you to take truth serum and point out four college squads that are better. Clemson by 6.

Michigan at Indiana: Michigan is Texas without the chaps. Wolverines by 2.

Liberty at Virginia Tech: You knew Liberty (ranked!) was serious about football as soon as renegades started showing up on campus. Players? In this case, it’s the coach (he resigned at Ole Miss for reasons best left to your own research) and the former university president (ditto). Hokies by 6.

The Pros

Steelers at Cowboys: Steelers have had three coaches since 1969. Seems like Cowboys have had three coaches since Wendy’s added a breakfast menu. The Picker does not feel great about picking this one because the Steelers annually suffer an inexplicable loss to a dud and the Cowboys, because of the ghosts in this rivalry, might somehow muster an A-game performance, whatever that might be for Drama-merica’s Team. Steelers by 8.