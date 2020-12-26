'The pandemic has only made it worse': Radio series examines impact of COVID-19 in north Tulsa

The progression of the COVID-19 pandemic has amplified already existing social and structural inequities which has placed minorities, particularly African Americans, among the country's most vulnerable to the virus' devastating outcomes.
This reality is being examined in Tulsa through a three-part series called "Black Plague: COVID In North Tulsa" from Focus: Black Oklahoma.
The ensemble will explore how the coronavirus has affected the community in the areas of youth, domestic violence, evictions and homelessness.
The first episode, which aired on KOSU last Sunday, delved into how the pandemic has altered the lives of young people in the area.
Through interviews and use of data from the city's annual Equality Indicators report, the episode focused on the varying aspects of just how school closures and the lack of access to certain resources has made navigating the new normal especially difficult.
Quraysh Ali Lansana, who helped produce the series in a partnership with Solutions Journalism Network, Tulsa Artist Fellowship and Tri-City Collective, said the concentrated disparities are concerning.
"First of all, they (north Tulsans) were pretty much left to fend for themselves before the pandemic hit, which is a part of the point that we were trying to make," Lansana said. "They were already struggling with local policing and a lack of services and no hospital and food insecurity prior to the pandemic. The pandemic has only made it worse or made those things even more of a crisis."
Much of the program highlights efforts of the Tulsa Dream Center, a community beacon that has provided some semblance of sustained assistance for children and families in the area where a wealth of resources are scarce.
During the course of the pandemic, the Dream Center has provided 5.2 million meals and been an outlet for children who have struggled to adapt without the structure of a stable school or home environment.
"There should be several Dream Centers," said Lansana. "There should be several community centers for folks to have access to resources for young people so they have access to free internet for distance learning."
With a community already reeling from stagnant economic development, rampant food insecurity and few employment opportunities, COVID-19 has only exacerbated historic systemic problems.
These issues, Lansana said, need to be immediately addressed by the entire city.
"I do think that more of us need to come together," he said. "And that's us as individual citizens trying to help one another out in a very real and meaningful ways.
Future episodes of the series are scheduled to air Jan. 24 and Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. exclusively on KOSU.