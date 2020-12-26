'The pandemic has only made it worse': Radio series examines impact of COVID-19 in north Tulsa

The progression of the COVID-19 pandemic has amplified already existing social and structural inequities which has placed minorities, particularly African Americans, among the country's most vulnerable to the virus' devastating outcomes.

This reality is being examined in Tulsa through a three-part series called "Black Plague: COVID In North Tulsa" from Focus: Black Oklahoma.

The ensemble will explore how the coronavirus has affected the community in the areas of youth, domestic violence, evictions and homelessness.

The first episode, which aired on KOSU last Sunday, delved into how the pandemic has altered the lives of young people in the area.

Through interviews and use of data from the city's annual Equality Indicators report, the episode focused on the varying aspects of just how school closures and the lack of access to certain resources has made navigating the new normal especially difficult.

Quraysh Ali Lansana, who helped produce the series in a partnership with Solutions Journalism Network, Tulsa Artist Fellowship and Tri-City Collective, said the concentrated disparities are concerning.