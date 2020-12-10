The new Gilcrease Museum building will be taller, thinner, but won't look much different from road

Property owners near Gilcrease Museum got a peek Thursday night at what the museum’s new building will look like.
And “peek” is the operative word. The presentation by officials from the city of Tulsa, Gilcrease Museum and SmithGroup was not intended to provide a detailed vision of the project. That’s a ways off.
Instead, the 21 people who logged onto the Zoom meeting saw block drawings showing only the shape and height of the new museum. The intent was to give those living closest to the museum a sense of how the project will affect them, including what they will look up and see after the existing structure is taken down and the new one is completed.
“Effectively, because the building is pushed back an additional 155 feet and the height is really on the tail end of the building, on the side that is away from the building, it’s going to feel pretty much like you’re looking at the same museum,” said Ivan O’Garro, SmithGroup’s lead designer on the project.
Tulsa voters approved $65 million to renovate and expand the museum as part of the 2016 Vision Tulsa sales tax package.
But in January, the mayor’s Gilcrease Museum Vision Task Force voted unanimously to recommend building a new museum after it was determined that rebuilding the existing museum to modern standards would be too expensive.
The overall budget for the project is $83.6 million. That includes the Vision Tulsa funds, $8.6 million from the Improve Our Tulsa capital improvements package, and a $10 million donation from the A.R. and Marylouise Tandy Foundation.
Jame Anderson, cultural practice director at SmithGroup, said the design team is working to ensure that the new museum is integrated into the landscape and that the historical elements of the property are protected.
“I would like to remind everybody the Thomas Gilcrease house will remain. The Helmerich Center will remain. The mausoleum will remain,” Anderson said. “And so we are basically solely affecting the museum building proper and affecting the amount of landscape that is allowed to embrace it.”
The oldest part of Gilcrease Museum dates back to 1913. Over the next seven decades four buildings were added — the most recent in 1987 — making for a rambling, ranch-style structure.
The new museum will be thinner and taller. The footprint of the existing museum is 86,000 square feet; the footprint of the new one will be 37,000 square feet. The new building will be no more than 20 feet higher than the highest point of the existing museum, which is 63 feet.
“For those familiar with the Gilcrease, the new museum is going to be approximately on the north side of the existing parking lot between the Helmerich Center for American Research and the museum,” City Engineer Paul Zachary said before the meeting.
Thursday’s meeting was held in preparation for the city’s appearance before the Board of Adjustment in late January to request a special exception and a variance to the zoning code. The exception is needed to build the new building on the property, and the variance would allow the new building to be higher than the existing one.
Participants were shown views of the existing museum taken from several perspectives. Those images were then shaded in different colors to indicate what parts of the museum would remain in sight when the new one is built and how much taller, if any, it would appear than the existing museum.
The city mailed out more than 150 notices of the meeting to neighborhood property owners. Nearby residents will also receive notice of the Board of Adjustment meeting, which is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 26.
Demolition of the existing museum and the start of new construction is expected to begin in 2022. Officials expect to have the new museum completed by early 2025.
“If we do this right, in this next iteration of Gilcrease, this museum can play an important role in bringing people together through providing a greater understanding of our shared history, art and culture,” said Susan Neal, the museum’s executive director.
