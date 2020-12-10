The new Gilcrease Museum building will be taller, thinner, but won't look much different from road

The overall budget for the project is $83.6 million. That includes the Vision Tulsa funds, $8.6 million from the Improve Our Tulsa capital improvements package, and a $10 million donation from the A.R. and Marylouise Tandy Foundation.

Jame Anderson, cultural practice director at SmithGroup, said the design team is working to ensure that the new museum is integrated into the landscape and that the historical elements of the property are protected.

“I would like to remind everybody the Thomas Gilcrease house will remain. The Helmerich Center will remain. The mausoleum will remain,” Anderson said. “And so we are basically solely affecting the museum building proper and affecting the amount of landscape that is allowed to embrace it.”

The oldest part of Gilcrease Museum dates back to 1913. Over the next seven decades four buildings were added — the most recent in 1987 — making for a rambling, ranch-style structure.

The new museum will be thinner and taller. The footprint of the existing museum is 86,000 square feet; the footprint of the new one will be 37,000 square feet. The new building will be no more than 20 feet higher than the highest point of the existing museum, which is 63 feet.