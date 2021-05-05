The Muscogee Nation is dropping 'Creek' from its name. Here's why

Describing it as a rebranding effort and “not a seismic change,” the Muscogee (Creek) Nation will stop using the parentheses and Creek name and will now be known simply as the Muscogee Nation in most circumstances, tribal authorities said Wednesday.
The tribe’s official name will remain the same, as enshrined in its constitution and other legal documents, and the full name will continue to appear in tribal government records.
For advertising and marketing purposes, however, the tribe will no longer call itself Creek, said Director of Communications Jason Salsman.
“We’re not saying it’s wrong to use that word,” Salsman explained. “People are still going to say ‘Creek,’ and that’s fine.”
The parenthetical name seemed awkward in marketing material and advertising, especially as the tribe’s casinos and resorts are appealing to a more regional audience, where people are not as familiar with the names as Tulsans.
“It’s confusing if you aren’t used to seeing it,” Salsman said. “Why are there parentheses? Why are there two names? People don’t get it.”
The Creek name came from British settlers, perhaps referring to the numerous creeks that ran through the tribe’s ancestral homelands in what is now the southeastern United States. The tribe always called itself Muscogee, Salsman said.
The name change coincides with the introduction of a new tribal logo that took inspiration from Mississippian designs on pottery and shell carvings.
Officials have no plans for tribal legislation to change the official name, Salsman said. Previous efforts have failed to pass, he said. And colloquially, tribal citizens and noncitizens alike will no doubt remain in the habit of saying Creek.
“We can’t snap our fingers and change everything overnight,” Salsman said. “This is going to be a gradual process.”