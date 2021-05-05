The Muscogee Nation is dropping 'Creek' from its name. Here's why

Describing it as a rebranding effort and “not a seismic change,” the Muscogee (Creek) Nation will stop using the parentheses and Creek name and will now be known simply as the Muscogee Nation in most circumstances, tribal authorities said Wednesday.

The tribe’s official name will remain the same, as enshrined in its constitution and other legal documents, and the full name will continue to appear in tribal government records.

For advertising and marketing purposes, however, the tribe will no longer call itself Creek, said Director of Communications Jason Salsman.

“We’re not saying it’s wrong to use that word,” Salsman explained. “People are still going to say ‘Creek,’ and that’s fine.”

The parenthetical name seemed awkward in marketing material and advertising, especially as the tribe’s casinos and resorts are appealing to a more regional audience, where people are not as familiar with the names as Tulsans.

“It’s confusing if you aren’t used to seeing it,” Salsman said. “Why are there parentheses? Why are there two names? People don’t get it.”