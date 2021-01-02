The murals of Mad Dog and the woman behind Tulsa's graffiti scene

Jake Beeson was one of the first artists to paint on those gray walls at Mad Dog Liquor.

“Back then, there wasn’t much opportunity,” he said. “For her to let people go and paint, it let a lot of people push their creativity when they might not have had that opportunity before.”

Not everyone was as excited as the artists when the painting first began. The city encouraged Dutton to stop the artwork and return her store to a plain color. But she was undeterred. She let the murals continue but with a few rules:

1. Artists have to “buff the walls” or put a coat of primer up before they start a new piece.

2. No racist, hateful or gang-related art is allowed.

3. Artists must have Dutton’s permission to paint. Newer artists might get a spot in the back, while more established artists get walls that face the street.

4. Art stays up for one week before the space becomes available to another artist.