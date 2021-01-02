The murals of Mad Dog and the woman behind Tulsa's graffiti scene

Originally, the exterior walls of Jackie Dutton’s store, Mad Dog Liquor, were a flat gray. But she saw potential in the drab walls as blank canvases.
During her travels around the country, Dutton developed an appreciation for graffiti and street art, so she decided to use the wall space of her Route 66 shop at 11th Street west of Mingo Road to encourage local artists.
Over the past 15 years, the seeds of creativity and style that started at Mad Dog have spread throughout the city. Paintings by artists like Jake Beeson, Aaron Whisner, Justin Baney, JUST K and Ruhek have have appeared along Route 66, in the Brady Arts district, along Cherry Street, and on the side of the Woody Guthrie Center. Hoover Community Mural, the city’s largest mural at 750 feet long at 31st Street and Yale Avenue, was done by artists who credit Dutton for their start.
Now, as more tourists flock to see the sights along Route 66, Mad Dog Liquor is becoming a popular spot to stop. Dutton’s guestbook includes visitors from Finland, Spain, Italy, France, and Greece. A book written in Mandarin about Route 66 features art at the store.
“I’m hoping that people embrace all kinds of art,” Dutton said. “Art comes in different forms. It’s not just oil painting on a canvas or watercolors. And it can be anywhere — in a parking lot or on a wall. I just want the community to have a whole appreciation of art.”
Jake Beeson was one of the first artists to paint on those gray walls at Mad Dog Liquor.
“Back then, there wasn’t much opportunity,” he said. “For her to let people go and paint, it let a lot of people push their creativity when they might not have had that opportunity before.”
Not everyone was as excited as the artists when the painting first began. The city encouraged Dutton to stop the artwork and return her store to a plain color. But she was undeterred. She let the murals continue but with a few rules:
1. Artists have to “buff the walls” or put a coat of primer up before they start a new piece.
2. No racist, hateful or gang-related art is allowed.
3. Artists must have Dutton’s permission to paint. Newer artists might get a spot in the back, while more established artists get walls that face the street.
4. Art stays up for one week before the space becomes available to another artist.
In November, after the killing of George Floyd and the subsequent protests and calls for social justice, Dutton commissioned artists to paint Black Lives Matter themed murals on her property. Those were then damaged by covering the walls with white paint, a strip of blue tape, and the word “all” on the sidewalk outside the shop. After the art was repaired, the murals were whitewashed. But Dutton didn’t let that stop her mission to give artists a place to start.
Justin Baney, an artist whose worked appeared on Dutton’s walls and who worked on the Hoover mural, believes Dutton has had a huge influence in Tulsa’s art scene.
“She gave us a blank canvas,” he said. “To us, that was the same concept as the city giving the skaters a skate park. It all starts with a place to exercise your talent.”
Featured video: