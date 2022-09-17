'The gun violence is unreal': Teen shootings a headache for Tulsa investigators, heartache for families

The boy holding the gun didn't look much like her son.

It might’ve been who Terek Chairs presented himself as on social media, but it just didn't mesh with who Taina Grigsby saw at home: a teen who cared for his Memaw, loved on all his younger brothers and checked up often on his cousins.

“(Terek) was an amazing, amazing person,” Grigsby said. Although involved in the juvenile justice system, "it was not ever his persona to be a violent person.”

The 17-year-old, described by those who loved him as quiet and college-bound, died from gunfire on the Broken Arrow Expressway in July after leaving a rap party in north Tulsa while his family was out of town.

Grigsby deduced the attack to “pettiness.”

“It was just teenagers mean-mugging,” Grigsby said. “They followed my son, and they shot him."

Brandon Jefferson, 18 at the time and believed to be the driver of the other car involved, faces a murder charge in Terek's death. Now 19, he told investigators he didn't shoot, but others in his car did. The investigation remains ongoing.

Terek was the fifth teen shot and killed in Tulsa this year. Two weeks prior, Serenity McAdoo, 18, was fatally struck in an exchange of gunfire allegedly initiated by one of her associates downtown. Two weeks after, Jordan Esteban, 17, was killed in an allegedly accidental shooting.

Teen and gang shooting investigations are often traced to some sort of tiff or outright threat on a social media platform, said Tulsa Police Lt. Demetrios Treantafeles, leader of the department's Crime Gun Unit.

“There’s a lot of people that get on there and, for lack of a better term, they start trash-talking other people on there," Treantafeles said. "They try to get more views, more likes; they try to be outlandish. I would describe them as very 'Look at me — look at how tough I am on social media.'"

Murder charges were recently shuffled and referred against a 13-year-old girl in the 2021 shooting death of Lamar Norman, whose fatal attack followed a social media post meant to "disrespect" another gang. He was the second 13-year-old shot to death in December.

Treantafeles shared examples taken from other Tulsa teens' accounts: groups throwing up gang signs together, individuals posing with firearms, weapons placed on a deceased gang member's tombstone.

One picture featured Terek with a group of boys in a show of affiliation after his death, and another showed a 12-year-old with a handgun saying he was coming after another gang, Treantafeles explained.

“It really has become a who can be the most outrageous, flamboyant group on social media at any given time, and kind of a showing off — a bragging," he said. "The problem is that when they do meet up with some of the people that they’re talking about, it usually leads to fights, which leads to violent crime occurring.”

Grigsby decried the dangerous façade she now blames for her son's death.

"Social media's not a game," she said. "They see it, they believe it, but it's not real. I know half these kids on social media, and the things I see, I'm like no way — I know her, I know him, they’re not like that.

"Kids, what is going on? The gun violence is unreal."

'The suspect was 11'

Juveniles are currently the biggest issue facing the Tulsa Police Department's Crime Gun Unit.

The group of investigators works with other specialty units to seize illegal firearms and cease strings of shootings in the city, Treantafeles said, and though they're aware they'll never stop each one, they aim for efficiency by targeting the most violent repeat offenders.

With increased frequency, investigators are finding they've walked the earth decades longer than their suspects have.

"Thirteen to 17 is the approximate age range," Treantafeles said. "But last week we served a search warrant and the suspect was 11."

In the first eight months of this year, CGU and TPD's Strategic Enforcement Unit have been hit with more than 200 cases of shooting with intent to kill — when a person or occupied car was struck — as well as nearly 400 cases of shootings into dwellings and about 160 cases of pointing a deadly weapon.

“Out of all that, I would say — rough estimate — about 35-45% are going to involve either a juvenile suspect or a juvenile victim,” Treantafeles said.

Most juvenile shooting cases are gang-related, Treantafeles said, and especially difficult to investigate as victims are often uncooperative and more likely to opt for street retaliation than justice in a court room.

Treantafeles said he's seen society grow more violent and offenders get younger in the 11 years he's been with Tulsa Police, and the availability of guns doesn't help matters.

His unit alone has recovered about 280 illegally possessed firearms so far this year, Treantafeles said, and about 25% were reported stolen, either taken from cars or in other crimes of opportunity.

"There’s a lot of guns that people are able to get their hands on, and people make poor decisions," he said. "Things that start as simple arguments ... (that) back in my day would be a fist fight has now turned into we’re just going to shoot at each other."

In late August, three teens were shot in two separate shootings in four days, including one girl shot in her living room in a drive-by, and just Thursday, Tulsa police arrested a 14-year-old boy in the shooting death of a 30-year-old.

The increase in violence, Treantafeles thinks, could be related to several factors, including a lack of support at a family level for many of these teens and, especially during the summertime, little life structure.

Without school, some kids have free rein to do whatever they want all day and all night, which often leads to them finding trouble. And sometimes, Treantafeles said, trouble finds them.

'Misguided'

At the age of 18, the cost of crime changes. The adult justice system is geared more toward punishment, Treantafeles said, whereas the juvenile side is focused on rehabilitation.

"A lot of people know that," he said. "So instead of committing a crime themselves, they will provide a weapon or put an idea in the mind of a juvenile to go ahead and carry out an act of firearm violence against someone and they’ll tell them, 'Hey, you won’t get in trouble like I will for this.'"

In some cases, Treantafeles said, an older, unprohibited person — sometimes even a parent — will make a straw purchase of a firearm and give it to the juvenile.

Many kids don't have the support structure or brain development to realize that what they’re doing is wrong, Treantafeles said.

“They’ve only been told one thing their whole life," Treantafeles said. "And if they have an older person in a gang that they can look up to, that person is like their family; they trust them, and they’ll do anything for them.”

The prefrontal cortex, the decision-making part of the brain, doesn't reach full development until about age 25.

Substance use can also significantly impede that development.

Defense attorney Brian Boeheim represents many juveniles charged with violent crimes, and he decried marijuana use as a major factor in many of the lives of the defendants he represents.

"These young kids are smoking so much weed it's ridiculous," Boeheim said, questioning how the practice became acceptable in modern society. "The amount of THC in their system reduces all their inhibitions — they have no fear — and if they have any type of psychological disorder, it will amplify it.

"That's what we're seeing with these kids and the violence."

They're "misguided," Boeheim said, and that's why he always prefers his juvenile clients stay in the juvenile system for its rehabilitative services rather than being charged as adults.

When someone is sent to the adult system, society is basically saying they're unable to be rehabilitated, Boeheim said.

“Have we really lost faith to such a degree that we don’t think we can rehabilitate a 14-year-old?" he asked. “When we’re saying 14-year-olds are lost, boy, that’s tough for me. I’ve got too much hope.”

'Failure' of the community

Shelley Cadamy knew Terek Chairs throughout most of his childhood.

Friends with her son, he was over often at her house taking part in water balloon fights, birthday celebrations or post-sleepover breakfast spreads.

Terek was sweet and silly with a "sheepish little smile," Cadamy said, but as he grew older, he began engaging in some "dangerous behavior."

"I didn't see that coming," she said, adding that she still doesn't understand all the complexities.

Grissom Elementary Principal Brent Rowland said he carries the loss of Terek heavy in his heart.

Terek towered over other students, and his height gained him automatic respect among his peers when he walked the halls of Grissom, Rowland said. His athletic ability was standout, as well, but Rowland recognized most his intellectual capabilities. Terek loved math so much he did it almost as a pastime, he said.

Rowland said he remembers setting across from Terek at his desk in third grade and telling him he was going to college.

"I had that vision for his life and I know that was shared by his family," Rowland said, recounting also how Terek's four younger brothers looked up to him. "It was clear that he was greatly admired by them and he took a tremendous amount of responsibility and pride in being responsible for them.

"I don't imagine he ever recognized the value or extent of his own gifts."

Rowland said anyone who knew Terek must "own" what happened to him. Terek's death was a "failure" of the community and should serve as a call to wake up and search for the answers, search for what should or should not have touched the young boy's life, he said.

Cadamy agreed. There aren't any bad children, she said, but there are kids who make "remarkably bad decisions."

"We, as adults, should be supporting those kids," Cadamy said. "I hope that for future Tereks, we do better."

Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Can't escape gun violence