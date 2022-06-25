The fall of Roe v. Wade sparks conversations about LGBTQ+ reproductive healthcare during Tulsa Pride

Hundreds of colorful flags crowded downtown Tulsa on Saturday as Tulsans celebrated Pride, but the festivities didn’t halt the ongoing conversation about the fall of Roe v. Wade and its effects on the LGBTQ+ community.

Streets were lined with vendors offering rainbow-themed merchandise, mental health resources and even dog treats, but among them were a handful of booths dedicated to abortion rights and reproductive health care.

The decision doesn’t solely affect women, but it does affect everyone with the ability to become pregnant, said Susan Braselton, a board member of the Tulsa-based Roe Fund.

She said people who stopped at the Roe Fund booth were angry about the decision as the organization evaluated its next steps.

“Are women’s bodies different from state to state?” Braselton asked. “There are some states that do not respect half of its citizens.”

Lakala Williams, a representative for Amplify Youth Voices Health Collective and Take Control Initiative, said the LGBTQ+ community is often left behind in conversations regarding reproductive health care and sexual health curricula. She said especially today, it’s crucial that everyone has the ability to take care of their sexual and reproductive health.

“Oftentimes, LGBTQ+ sex is not talked about,” Williams said. “Like, how to protect yourself, how to take care of yourself when you are homosexual, when you are not practicing straight sex. It's very crucial for (people) to have this information.”

Heather Palacios, Planned Parenthood Great Plains vice president of strategic partnerships and community relations, noted that transgender people can become pregnant and that Planned Parenthood’s doors remain open for expert, quality care.

“Trans patients have become a part of the PPGP family, and we believe their access to health care is as important as anyone else,” Palacios said.

She said Planned Parenthood offers gender-affirming care, STI testing and treatment, contraceptives and other health care services for the LGBTQ+ community.

While the fall of Roe v. Wade lingered in the minds of many at Pride, the celebration of LGBTQ+ rights continued. Couples walked hand-in-hand among the vendors, and families strutted through the streets with smiles and laughter.

Saturday’s celebrations featured a parade and live music performances from American Idol finalist David Hernandez and singer Natalie La Rose.

Oklahomans for Equality volunteer Peter Smith said it was nice to meet people from different parts of the Tulsa community. He said everyone wants to live their best lives and to be their best selves.

Smith also said the presence of area police officers allowed for self-policing and ensured control is maintained so that outside forces didn’t have to step in.

“We get to choose the lives we live, and that is not dictated from the outside,” Smith said. “We want to have control of our lives so that other people don’t come in and say, ‘you can’t do that.’”

Omar Isais, a bilingual promoter for the Mental Health Association Oklahoma, reflected on a pride event in Tulsa that he attended in 2003 where celebrants were blocked off from anti-LGBTQ+ protestors. He said their messages were threatening, but he’s happy to see the difference and "sense of belonging” present this year.

“You have a place to belong, and you can walk down the street and hold hands with whoever you want to during Pride and not feel that judgement,” Isais said. “It's definitely a place where you can feel that brotherhood and sisterhood among everybody.”

