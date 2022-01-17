The day MLK came to Tulsa: 'We must all live together as brothers or we will die together as fools'

“This is a man that has a message,” Boxley said, recalling what it was like that July 28, 1960, evening, when she managed to shake King’s hand and get his autograph. “It was such a message of hope. You were just in awe in his presence.”

The Tulsa World published a story the next day that included King’s main points. His words show the progress America has made. They also show how far the country still has to go to achieve his vision:

On the need for unity: “We must all live together as brothers or we will die together as fools.”

On the importance of exercising the right to vote: “In Atlanta, the situation is good, but there are few counties in Georgia where a Negro can register with ease and there are some in that state, and in Mississippi and Alabama, where his life is in danger if he attempts to register.”

On people who do not exercise their right to vote: “You are unfair to yourselves.”