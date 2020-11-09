 Skip to main content
The 2020 Bedlam game will feature a primetime kickoff
Bedlam 2020 features evening kickoff

Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard (right) and Oklahoma’s Brendan Radley-Hiles (bottom) are expected to tangle again in the Nov. 21 Bedlam game.

 Matt Barnard, Tulsa World

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will have be played under the lights.

The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday that the Nov. 21 rivalry game will have a 6:30 p.m. start in Norman. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

Both schools need a win to continue their path toward a Big 12 Championship game appearance.

The Bedlam schools will have two weeks of preparation heading into the rivalry contest.

No. 14 OSU is 5-1 overall and 4-1 in league play. The No. 18 Sooners are 5-2, 4-2.

The Sooners have won five consecutive games against the Cowboys including last season's 34-16 win in Stillwater.

