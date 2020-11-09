The 2020 Bedlam game will feature a primetime kickoff

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will have be played under the lights.

The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday that the Nov. 21 rivalry game will have a 6:30 p.m. start in Norman. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

Both schools need a win to continue their path toward a Big 12 Championship game appearance.

The Bedlam schools will have two weeks of preparation heading into the rivalry contest.

No. 14 OSU is 5-1 overall and 4-1 in league play. The No. 18 Sooners are 5-2, 4-2.

The Sooners have won five consecutive games against the Cowboys including last season's 34-16 win in Stillwater.

