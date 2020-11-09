The 2020 Bedlam game will feature a primetime kickoff

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will have be played under the lights.
The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday that the Nov. 21 rivalry game will have a 6:30 p.m. start in Norman. The game will be broadcast on ABC.
Both schools need a win to continue their path toward a Big 12 Championship game appearance.
Support Local Journalism
The Bedlam schools will have two weeks of preparation heading into the rivalry contest.
No. 14 OSU is 5-1 overall and 4-1 in league play. The No. 18 Sooners are 5-2, 4-2.
The Sooners have won five consecutive games against the Cowboys including last season's 34-16 win in Stillwater.
Guerin Emig: Big 12 rankings led by ISU-OSU-OU
Big 12 rankings for Nov. 9
1 – Iowa State (5-2 overall, 5-1 in the Big 12)
2 – Oklahoma State (5-1, 4-1)
3 – Oklahoma (5-2, 4-2)
4 – Texas (5-2, 4-2)
5 – Kansas State (4-3, 4-2)
6 – West Virginia (4-3, 3-3)
7 – TCU (3-3, 3-3)
8 – Texas Tech (2-5, 1-5)
9 – Baylor (1-4, 1-4)
10 – Kansas (0-7, 0-6)
OUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything crimson and cream
OSUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything orange and black
Frank Bonner breaks down OSU's season so far
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.