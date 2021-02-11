 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THD vaccine clinics canceled through Monday due to weather
breaking

THD vaccine clinics canceled through Monday due to weather

{{featured_button_text}}
Weather (copy)

Chris Rogers walks to work on 11th Street at Xanthus Avenue as ice and bitter cold temperatures make for a dangerous commute on Thursday in Tulsa.

 Mike Simons

Bitter cold weather conditions warranted the cancellation of the Tulsa Health Department's COVID-19 vaccination clinics through Monday. 

THD staff will reschedule appointments for individuals scheduled Friday and Monday. 

Kelly VanBuskirk, THD division chief of prevention, preparedness and response, said the decision was not made lightly. Residents' safety, especially when traveling to appointments, remains paramount, a news release states. 

“We know residents are anxious and ready to receive their first or second dose, however, it comes down to the safety of them and our staff," VanBuskirk said. "We don’t want the risk of anyone falling and getting hurt; especially those with mobility limitations.

“We are in direct communication with Tulsa County, City of Tulsa and staff at Expo to determine future operational needs based on incoming weather.”

VanBuskirk said the cancelled appointments will be moved to days which were previously unscheduled, and the vaccine clinic will operate on Saturdays to disseminate vaccines "in a timely fashion." THD will communicate the changes with those affected. Residents do not need to cancel or reschedule using the Oklahoma Vaccine Portal. 

“We are asking individuals to come at the same time as their original appointment, but on this new date,” said THD Emergency Preparedness and Response Manager Alicia Etgen. “We are also moving to a new building on the Expo grounds to accommodate these rescheduled appointments.”

THD staff will continue to monitor weather conditions and will notify residents if conditions warrant further cancellations. Those who are unable to make it to their rescheduled appointment date should utilize the Oklahoma Vaccine Portal to find a new appointment, according to the release.

Featured video

Photos: Tulsa and surrounding communities get hit by icy weather

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Raskin: No First Amendment defense to impeachment

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News