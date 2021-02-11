THD vaccine clinics canceled through Monday due to weather

Bitter cold weather conditions warranted the cancellation of the Tulsa Health Department's COVID-19 vaccination clinics through Monday.

THD staff will reschedule appointments for individuals scheduled Friday and Monday.

Kelly VanBuskirk, THD division chief of prevention, preparedness and response, said the decision was not made lightly. Residents' safety, especially when traveling to appointments, remains paramount, a news release states.

“We know residents are anxious and ready to receive their first or second dose, however, it comes down to the safety of them and our staff," VanBuskirk said. "We don’t want the risk of anyone falling and getting hurt; especially those with mobility limitations.

“We are in direct communication with Tulsa County, City of Tulsa and staff at Expo to determine future operational needs based on incoming weather.”

VanBuskirk said the cancelled appointments will be moved to days which were previously unscheduled, and the vaccine clinic will operate on Saturdays to disseminate vaccines "in a timely fashion." THD will communicate the changes with those affected. Residents do not need to cancel or reschedule using the Oklahoma Vaccine Portal.