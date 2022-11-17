Thanksgiving volunteers and donations needed for local nonprofits

This Thanksgiving, Tulsa charities are asking the community for volunteers and donations.

Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa is looking for 240 volunteers to bring holiday dinners to the elderly and homebound community, the nonprofit said in a news release.

About 1,100 people in need will be served, and "volunteers are key to meeting this need," the release states.

Volunteers will be able to sign up for 20-30 minutes shifts to deliver meals for three to six people from 8-10 a.m. Meal dropoffs will end at 11 a.m.

On Thanksgiving Day volunteers will meet at the pickup location at 5151 E. 51st St. with breakfast provided, according to the release.

“Participating in our Thanksgiving Day of Service is a perfect way to give back at the start of the holiday season,” Katie Oatsvall, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa, said in the release.

If you can't make it out to Meals on Wheels, the Christian Ministers Alliance and Tulsa's John 3:16 Mission are taking monetary and food contributions.

Donations for CMA's holiday giveaway will be received until 6 p.m. Friday at the Tulsa Legacy Charter School. Thanksgiving meal items that are sought include turkeys, hams, whole chickens, hens, corn, green beans, sweet potatoes, etc.

Food drives for Tulsa's John 3:16 Mission run through Saturday at the following Walmart locations: 81st and Lewis, 44th and Peoria, and 68th and Memorial. Go to bit.ly/3UNaMdh for a complete list of acceptable food donations.

