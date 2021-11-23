Thanksgiving to be partly sunny but chilly, forecasters say

Following rain on Wednesday night, Thanksgiving should have partly sunny skies but chilly temperatures in the Tulsa area, forecasters said.

“The chances of showers will ramp up dramatically Wednesday night as (a) cold front moves through the area. There will be enough elevated instability for some thunderstorms to be embedded within the showers,” the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

No severe weather is expected, forecasters said.

“The showers and storms will end late Wednesday night into Thanksgiving morning as the cold front moves east of the area.

“Temperatures will be noticeably colder on Thanksgiving Day with high temperatures only in the mid 40s to mid 50s across the area. A northerly wind behind the cold front will make it feel even colder,” forecasters said.

The Tulsa-area forecast is for a 70% chance of rain with some thunderstorms on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, followed by a high of 48 with partly cloudy skies on Thursday. The high will be about 10 degrees below normal for the date.

North winds of 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph are expected Thursday, forecasters said.