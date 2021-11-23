Thanksgiving to be partly sunny but chilly, forecasters say

Following rain on Wednesday night, Thanksgiving should have partly sunny skies but chilly temperatures in the Tulsa area, forecasters said.
“The chances of showers will ramp up dramatically Wednesday night as (a) cold front moves through the area. There will be enough elevated instability for some thunderstorms to be embedded within the showers,” the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
No severe weather is expected, forecasters said.
“The showers and storms will end late Wednesday night into Thanksgiving morning as the cold front moves east of the area.
“Temperatures will be noticeably colder on Thanksgiving Day with high temperatures only in the mid 40s to mid 50s across the area. A northerly wind behind the cold front will make it feel even colder,” forecasters said.
The Tulsa-area forecast is for a 70% chance of rain with some thunderstorms on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, followed by a high of 48 with partly cloudy skies on Thursday. The high will be about 10 degrees below normal for the date.
North winds of 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph are expected Thursday, forecasters said.
The forecasts for other cities in the region include a high of 49 in Oklahoma City; a high of 54 in Dallas with a slight chance of rain; showers and a high of 56 in Little Rock; a high of 40 in Kansas City, Missouri; a high of 43 in St. Louis and in Springfield, Missouri; and a high of 45 in Wichita, Kansas.
For the rest of the holiday weekend in the Tulsa area, sunny to mostly sunny skies are expected, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s, forecasters said.
“The rest of the holiday weekend and into early next week looks to be dry with temperatures returning above normal as we move into Saturday,” the weather service in Tulsa said.
“However, a dry cold front will move through on Saturday night, bringing temperatures back down to normal for this time of year on Sunday. The cool-down is only expected to last a day as the surface high shifts to the east of the area on Monday and the southerly wind helps push temperatures back above normal once again.”
Featured video:
Take a peek inside the National Weather Center in Norman.
Read the story: Oklahoma Mesonet, the 'gold standard' of weather networks for the nation, turns 25: 'Every year we are finding new uses'