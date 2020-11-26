Thanksgiving meal sees fewer mouths to feed, but many hands offering help at Center for Hope

Still, Goset said there's no way fill those volunteers' shoes, some of them having worn the red aprons when she was here 15 years ago.

"How can you replace them? You can't," she said. "It means a lot to be here and be able to help people."

Many of those grabbing a meal were walk-ins, but some were already in the Center for Hope like Clifford Dobbs and Sara Webber. Despite all that's gone downhill in 2020, the two said they're thankful a helping hand was still there.

"It's gratitude, graciousness for charity and the natural goodness," Dobbs said. "It shows there's still light in the heart of this community. ... As long as you're committed to the cause, you'll find a way, and that's goodness. Goodness provides goodness for all."

Despite all efforts to make the meal feel normal, the normally full dining room had empty chairs. Masked volunteers took care wiping down chairs, tables and hand rails after each guest left, with others offering donated winter-weather clothing on the way out.

By 2 p.m., volunteers served 309 meals, far less than the near 1,000 typically served in years past. But Goset said she and other volunteers were happy to step up and help, even when so much else had fallen apart in 2020.