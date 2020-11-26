Thanksgiving meal sees fewer mouths to feed, but many hands offering help at Center for Hope

For the Tulsa-area commander of the Salvation Army, the question was never whether the a community meal would be served this Thanksgiving, but how could it could be done safely.
But as Maj. Mark Harwell, his staff and many new volunteers greeted those in need Thursday afternoon, they realized they were likely hosting one of the most safe Thanksgiving meals in Tulsa.
Amid four-top tables spread throughout in the Center for Hope's cafeteria, smiling faces — behind masks — filed in for turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and green beans.
At roughly half capacity, with many taking clamshell boxes to-go, Harwell said Thursday's meal showcased the efforts of new volunteers in part because of COVID-19's risk.
"We would have 25-30 volunteers helping serve Thanksgiving meals," Harwell said. "Many of our normal volunteers that serve year after year were not able to participate this year. Some would be in a vulnerable group themselves, so they declined to help, but others stepped forward, so we're very pleased about that."
Two of those new volunteers were Heather Goset and her daughter, Alexzia. Through 2005 and 2006, Heather and Alexzia lived at Center for Hope first in general population and then in the supportive housing program.
Heather Goset came to the Salvation Army 15 years ago with no place to go; she since worked her way to a steady job. When she heard from a friend the Thanksgiving meal was short on volunteers, she didn't hesitate to come back to help.
Still, Goset said there's no way fill those volunteers' shoes, some of them having worn the red aprons when she was here 15 years ago.
Support Local Journalism
"How can you replace them? You can't," she said. "It means a lot to be here and be able to help people."
Many of those grabbing a meal were walk-ins, but some were already in the Center for Hope like Clifford Dobbs and Sara Webber. Despite all that's gone downhill in 2020, the two said they're thankful a helping hand was still there.
"It's gratitude, graciousness for charity and the natural goodness," Dobbs said. "It shows there's still light in the heart of this community. ... As long as you're committed to the cause, you'll find a way, and that's goodness. Goodness provides goodness for all."
Despite all efforts to make the meal feel normal, the normally full dining room had empty chairs. Masked volunteers took care wiping down chairs, tables and hand rails after each guest left, with others offering donated winter-weather clothing on the way out.
By 2 p.m., volunteers served 309 meals, far less than the near 1,000 typically served in years past. But Goset said she and other volunteers were happy to step up and help, even when so much else had fallen apart in 2020.
"It means everything to me," Goset said. "Because some of these people don't have anything, and though they can't see our smiles we are smiling and giving them some hope.
"And that's what this place is all about. Giving hope."
Gallery: Talking to Strangers with Mike Simons - Everyone helping one another out
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.