Thanksgiving meal 'in jeopardy' as 2,500 turkeys, donations needed to support holiday dinner

John 3:16 Mission is in desperate need of donations after the first weekend of the nonprofit's Thanksgiving food drive brought in only one-fifth of the turkeys needed for those in need of help on the holiday, organizers said.
“We are in urgent need of your help," John 3:16 Mission President and Senior Pastor Rev. Steve Whitaker said in a news release. "We understand that this year our donors may have to dig a little deeper to help feed their fellow Tulsans. Food price increases mean that a turkey and some extra holiday food items might cost a bit more to add to their shopping carts. But those same items will make a big difference to people who are desperately poor.
"Please join us as we work to put food on the tables of those who literally have to depend on the kindness of strangers during this crazy time.”
The Mission is about 2,500 turkeys short, the release states, and lacking non-perishable side items such as stuffing, instant potatoes, gravy mix, mac & cheese, canned sweet potatoes, canned corn, canned green beans, canned fruit, cranberry sauce, pie filling and Jell-O.
John 3:16 provides meals for the poor and homeless every day, and will also serve a Thanksgiving meal starting on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 6:30 p.m. and continuing for the next four nights. The Mission will also give out food boxes to thousands of struggling families, the release states.
“The people of Tulsa have always stepped up to help us fill the need," Whitaker said.
Those wishing to drop off food donations may do so at 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday at John 3:16 Mission, 506 N. Cheyenne Ave., or at Under the Sun Garden Center at 91st Street and Sheridan Avenue during business hours.
Additional food drives will take place on Saturday, Nov. 13, at:
- Reasors - 3915 S. Peoria Ave., Tulsa
- Reasors - 11116 S. Memorial Dr., Bixby
- Sam's - Tulsa Hills - 7757 S. Olympia Ave., Owasso
- Walmart - 12101 E. 96th St. N., Owasso
- Walmart - 12912 E. 86th St. N., Owasso
- Walmart - 3116 S. Garnett Road, Tulsa
Saturday, Nov. 20, at:
- Walmart Neighborhood Market - 12912 E. 86th St. N., Owasso
- Walmart - 4404 S. Peoria Ave.
- Walmart - 3116 S. Garnett Road, Tulsa
- Sam's - Tulsa Hills - 7757 S. Olympia Ave., Tulsa
Thanksgiving food baskets for residents will be distributed on Nov. 22-24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at John 3:16 Mission’s Family & Youth Center, 2027 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Photo ID and proof of address required. One food basket per household will be provided.
CMA also in need
The Christian Ministers Alliance is also seeking food and monetary donations ahead of its annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway, which is estimated to help more than 1,800 families this year.
CMA has adopted 25 families in need each at 60 Tulsa Public Schools, eight Union Public Schools and four Bixby Public Schools additional to local low-income families referred through the 211 helpline, the Rev. W.R. Casey said.
The following donations are sought: Turkeys, hams, whole chickens, hens, corn, green beans, sweet potatoes, 20-pound bags of potatoes, collard and mustard greens, cranberry sauce, onions, bell peppers, bacon, sausage, cream of mushroom soup, white and wheat bread, dinner rolls, rice, celery, cereal, half-gallons of milk, chicken wings, chicken thighs, chicken drumsticks and chicken broth.
Casey said the food in addition to a traditional Thanksgiving meal is provided as a stand-in for the meals TPS kids would normally get at school during the holiday break.
The giveaway is 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at Remington Elementary School. 2554 W. 53rd St., and is sponsored by the Tulsa Fire Department, Tulsa Police Department and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, Casey said.
Donations will be accepted up to the day of the event, and those interested in dropping off food may call Rev. W.R. Casey at 918-902-1374 or 918-951-7407. Those interested in contributing financially may mail checks made out to CMA, Inc. to P.O. Box 2095 in Tulsa, OK, 74101.