Thanksgiving meal 'in jeopardy' as 2,500 turkeys, donations needed to support holiday dinner

John 3:16 Mission is in desperate need of donations after the first weekend of the nonprofit's Thanksgiving food drive brought in only one-fifth of the turkeys needed for those in need of help on the holiday, organizers said.

“We are in urgent need of your help," John 3:16 Mission President and Senior Pastor Rev. Steve Whitaker said in a news release. "We understand that this year our donors may have to dig a little deeper to help feed their fellow Tulsans. Food price increases mean that a turkey and some extra holiday food items might cost a bit more to add to their shopping carts. But those same items will make a big difference to people who are desperately poor.

"Please join us as we work to put food on the tables of those who literally have to depend on the kindness of strangers during this crazy time.”

The Mission is about 2,500 turkeys short, the release states, and lacking non-perishable side items such as stuffing, instant potatoes, gravy mix, mac & cheese, canned sweet potatoes, canned corn, canned green beans, canned fruit, cranberry sauce, pie filling and Jell-O.