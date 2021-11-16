Thanksgiving help needed: Meals on Wheels asks for volunteers as food drives continue

With food drives in full gear leading up to Thanksgiving next week, Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa is asking for volunteers who can plan to help deliver on the holiday.

Each year, more than 500 homebound individuals rely on the agency for a hot Thanksgiving meal, according to a news release. The need can't be met without volunteers.

“We see families, friends, and even coworkers, who make meal delivery an annual tradition,” said Calvin Moore, president and CEO for Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa. “Participating in the Thanksgiving Day of service is a great way to kick off the holiday season and spread joy to homebound individuals who may not have family or friends to visit them on the holiday.”

Those who want to help and have access to their own transportation are encouraged to register at mealsonwheelstulsa.org/volunteer. Each volunteer gets a pumpkin pie to take home, the release states.

Volunteers will meet at 12620 E. 31st St. at an assigned time before delivering individually sized Thanksgiving dinners, along with desert, to three to six recipients. COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken, and deliveries conclude by 11 a.m.