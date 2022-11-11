Thanksgiving food drives coming up short of turkeys, other meal items

Two groups are looking for last-minute help from the public for their Thanksgiving food giveaways.

With the loss of a regular donor, the Christian Ministers Alliance is in even greater need of donations, organizers say.

Already expecting crowds to feed, Rev. W.R. Casey Jr., president of the nonprofit, said the donor regularly supplied a few hundred turkeys or made a "sizable" monetary donation.

The annual drive has a goal of distributing 4,000 baskets to 90 school sites from Tulsa, Union, Broken Arrow, Owasso and Bixby districts, as well as the local low-income public.

The giveaway will be 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at Tulsa Legacy Charter School, 105 E. 63rd St.

Donations will be accepted up to the day of the event, and those interested in dropping off food may call Casey at 918-902-1374 or 918-951-7407. Those interested in contributing financially may mail checks made out to CMA Inc. to P.O. Box 2095, Tulsa, OK 74101.

The following food donations are desired: turkeys, hams, whole chickens, hens, corn, green beans, sweet potatoes, 20-pound bags of potatoes, collards and mustard greens, cranberry sauce, onions, bell peppers, bacon, sausage, cream of mushroom soup, white and wheat bread, dinner rolls, rice, celery, cereal, half-gallons of milk, chicken wings, chicken thighs, chicken drumsticks, and chicken broth.

John 3:16 Mission is also short by over 3,000 turkeys and over 30 tons of food for its annual Thanksgiving food drive. Some of the turkeys will be distributed in food baskets, while others will be cooked for the holiday dinners served during Thanksgiving week.

“Everyone is saying that the choice this winter will be between heating and eating," said Rev. Steve Whitaker, John 3:16 Mission president and senior pastor. "Right now, we are seeing families having to choose between rent and food. This is the reason why we are working overtime to provide more than 5,000 Thanksgiving Baskets for struggling families. In addition, our goal is to serve more than 2,500 meals to the homeless over the holidays.”

John 3:16 Mission plans to serve nightly Thanksgiving dinners at 6:30 p.m. from Nov. 22 through Nov. 26 in its New Life Hall, 506 N. Cheyenne Ave.

The Mission also is planning to give out food boxes to more than 5,000 struggling families. Distribution will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 21-23 at John 3:16 Mission’s Family & Youth Center, 2027 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Photo ID and proof of address required. One food basket per household.

The Mission will be accepting donations of frozen turkeys and nonperishable food items such as: stuffing, instant potatoes, gravy mix, mac & cheese, canned sweet potatoes, canned corn, canned green beans, canned fruit, cranberry sauce, pie filling or Jell-O.

Donations can be dropped off at:

•John 3:16 Mission from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Nov. 20.

•Family & Youth Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday through Nov. 22.

•Under the Sun Garden Center, 91st Street and Sheridan Avenue, during business hours throughout the month of November.

Additional food drives will take place:

Nov. 19

•Walmart: 12912 E. 86th St. North, Owasso

•Walmart: 81st and Lewis., Tulsa

•Walmart: 44th and Peoria, Tulsa

•Walmart: 68th and Memorial, Tulsa

